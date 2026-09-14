Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. Details Expanded ISSCA AI Clinical Intelligence Platform, Including Protocol-Native Engine, Structured Data Assets, and Multi-Line Commercial Model

Physician-controlled lab-to-plan workflow, ISSCA protocol ingestion, licensed technology partnership, and clinic-facing SaaS and membership design - with the physician remaining the decision-maker

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today issued an expanded technology, data, and commercial overview of the ISSCA AI Clinical Intelligence Platform.

The update describes a more fully specified, physician-facing system for regenerative and longevity medicine: clinics can upload laboratory PDFs, and the platform is designed to extract biomarkers, compute biological-age and system-level risk scores, and draft a tailored intervention plan for physician review.

ISSCA AI is offered through the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA), the Company's education and innovation division. The Company believes this update marks an important step in advancing ISSCA AI from a high-level launch concept into a clearly defined clinical, technology, and commercial platform designed to support ISSCA's certified-physician network across more than 30 countries.

Unlike many early-stage technology initiatives, ISSCA AI is positioned to benefit from ISSCA's established international infrastructure, global physician network, and longstanding business relationships. Management intends for this combination to provide RMTG with an opportunity to integrate cutting-edge licensed technology directly into an ecosystem the Company has spent years developing, while creating a meaningful new potential avenue for scalable, recurring revenue.

What the Updated Platform Is Designed to Do

ISSCA AI is designed as a physician-controlled clinical intelligence layer. Physicians upload laboratory PDFs; the platform's AI engine, Florence, is designed to extract biomarkers, compute biological age and system-level risk scores, and draft an intervention plan for the physician to review, edit, or reject. A patient application is designed to mirror selected data, connect wearable and lifestyle inputs, and support engagement between visits.

Intended capabilities include:

Lab ingestion and biomarker extraction from drag-and-drop PDFs, including automated organization across more than 100 lab-report formats (as stated by the platform's developer) and multiple languages

Biological-age scoring, trend lines, and system-level risk views across general, metabolic, heart, brain, and kidney domains

Protocol support based on ISSCA methodology being ingested into the platform, including ISSCA training materials and peptide and dosing protocols for physician review

Florence chat co-pilot functions, designed so physicians can query a patient's file and patients can query their own data

Patient application and wearable connectivity intended to keep labs, plans, and lifestyle data in one clinic-synced environment

Clinical reporting designed to compress documentation work from hours into minutes, subject to physician review

According to the platform's technology developer, the reasoning corpus comprises 1.6 million longitudinal electronic health records spanning 30 years of patient history, together with more than 10,000 clinical studies.

The platform is described as HIPAA-aligned and designed for protected health information and clinic-grade privacy. The operating principle remains physician-in-the-loop: the system is designed to suggest; the physician approves. Florence is designed to decline an answer rather than fabricate one when it cannot support a clinically relevant response.

The Protocol Layer: Why the Company Calls It ISSCA AI

There are three separate components of the ISSCA AI name:

A licensed platform engine, dashboard, patient application, the Florence engine, and the data foundation described above, licensed and delivered under ISSCA branding; and

ISSCA's protocol layer - ISSCA frameworks, clinic systems, and training protocols being ingested so the engine can operate on ISSCA methodology rather than as a generic longevity tool; and

An ISSCA AI educational and onboarding program intended to train physicians and clinics in clinical AI and bring them onto the platform.

Management regards the second component as the most important development since the June 2026 introduction of ISSCA AI. In the Company's view, an engine becomes ISSCA-specific only when ISSCA's own regenerative protocols sit inside the reasoning layer.

Intended Commercial Model

ISSCA AI is being developed around four complementary commercial channels designed to support adoption, recurring revenue generation, and long-term platform expansion:

SaaS subscriptions distributed through ISSCA's established certified-physician network;

Patient longevity memberships intended to enable participating clinics to develop recurring, technology-enabled relationships;

A conference-based commercial channel leveraging ISSCA's international events for live demonstrations, customer acquisition, onboarding, and implementation support; and

ISSCA AI Certification, a faculty-led education and credentialing program designed both to accelerate physician adoption and to function as a separate revenue-generating offering.

Collectively, these channels are specifically engineered to create multiple points of monetization across ISSCA's existing global ecosystem, while supporting broader utilization of the ISSCA AI platform over time.

Executive Commentary

"The important change is simple: ISSCA AI is being built around the way our doctors already practice," said David Christensen, CEO and President of RMTG. "We are building toward a physician uploading a lab report and getting a clear plan to review in minutes - using ISSCA's own methods, with the doctor still making every decision. We believe that is what turns this from a generic tool into something that matters, something that our network can actually use daily."

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, and product distribution in permitted international markets. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ISSCA:?

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) serves as the dedicated educational and scientific arm of Global Stem Cells Group. ISSCA is a multidisciplinary, physician-led community composed of medical professionals, professors, researchers, and scientists who are committed to advancing the clinical application of regenerative medicine and cellular therapies. The Society plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between scientific research and clinical practice by providing a comprehensive platform for education, certification, and international collaboration. Through hands-on training programs, academic conferences, and ongoing professional development, ISSCA promotes the responsible, ethical, and evidence-based use of stem cell protocols across the globe. Its mission is to elevate standards of care and empower healthcare providers to deliver innovative regenerative solutions to their patients.

More information: https://www.issca.us/#

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Company identifies the following, among others, as forward-looking: statements about intended platform capabilities; protocol ingestion; lab-to-plan workflow; biological-age and risk scoring; Florence functions; patient-application and wearable features; documentation-time claims; SaaS, membership, conference, and certification channels; recurring or scalable revenue; physician adoption; network utilization; and any statement using words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "designed to," "intended," "building toward," "opportunity," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTC market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/regenerative-medical-technology-group-inc.-details-expanded-issca-aitm-clinical-intel-1220415