Abasca Resources Inc.: Abasca's Loki Flake Graphite Deposit Selected for Inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus, Recognized as a Strategic Critical Minerals Opportunity

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Abasca Resources Inc. ("Abasca" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABA) is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Loki Flake Graphite Deposit (the "Loki Deposit" or "Loki"), located on the Company's Key Lake South Project in Saskatchewan, has been selected for inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus (the "Prospectus"). The selection highlights the Loki Deposit as a project of strategic importance and high investment potential within Canada's critical minerals sector.

The inaugural Canada Investment Summit (the "Summit") is hosted by Prime Minister Mark Carney in partnership with CPP Investments and PSP Investments in Toronto, Ontario on September 14 and 15, 2026. The event forms part of the Government of Canada's initiative to catalyze C$1 trillion in total investment in Canada over the next five years.

The Prospectus, now distributed to Summit delegates, profiles an exclusive group of Canadian projects identified as strategic investment opportunities, providing direct contact information to facilitate engagement between prospective investors and Company leadership. In addition, Dawn Zhou, President and CEO of Abasca was invited by Prime Minister Mark Carney, Deborah K. Orida (President and CEO of PSP Investments), and John Graham (President and CEO of CPP Investments) to attend the Canada Investment Summit Welcome Reception on September 13, 2026.

Concurrently, Abasca has been named to the Invest in Saskatchewan Opportunity List and will participate in the Invest in Saskatchewan Forum. Organized by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Trade and Export Development and led by Premier Scott Moe alongside the Summit, the forum showcases the province's energy, critical minerals, defence, and agriculture sectors to international investors.

"Being selected for both the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus and Invest in Saskatchewan's Opportunity List is a meaningful acknowledgment of the progress our team has achieved at Loki over the past two years" stated Dawn Zhou, President and CEO of Abasca. "This dual recognition strongly endorses our strategic direction and aligns with federal and provincial critical mineral mandates as we fast-track the Loki Deposit toward development and production.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwan, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McEwan is the Vice-President of Exploration and Development of Abasca and is not independent of the Company.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Project (KLS), a 23,974-hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill. The project possesses geological similarities with and is along-strike of the past-producing Key Lake Mine and hosts over 50 km of prospective conductors for potential uranium mineralization. KLS is also host to the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit comprising a total Indicated Resources of 6.99 Mt at 8.27 % Cg and inferred resource of 15.83 Mt at 6.93 % Cg. Abasca has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Loki Deposit with positive result of after-tax NPV of US$130 million and 16.7% IRR. Please refer to the news releases dated July 14, 2026 and August 19, 2026, and the technical report dated August 27, 2026, with an effective date of April 23, 2026 and titled "Technical Report on the Key Lake South Project with Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada", filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website, for further information about the current resource estimate.

On behalf of Abasca Resources Inc.

Dawn Zhou, M.Sc., CPA

President, CEO and Director

For more information visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca or contact:

Abasca Resources Inc.

Email: info@abasca.ca

Telephone: +1 (306) 933 4261

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs with respect to future events and is based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the inclusion of the Loki Deposit in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus and the anticipated benefits of that inclusion; the Company's attendance at the Canada Investment Summit and participation in the Invest in Saskatchewan Forum and the anticipated benefits thereof, including increased visibility among institutional and strategic investors and potential engagement with prospective investors and strategic partners; an updated mineral resource estimate for the Loki Deposit; the preparation of a preliminary economic assessment for the Loki Deposit that will provide an initial evaluation of the Project's economic potential, including capital and operating cost estimates, mine design and metallurgical recovery processes; the de-risking of the Loki Deposit; the advancement of the Loki Deposit from an exploration project towards a development-ready asset; the PEA providing the technical and economic framework required to advance the Loki Deposit into the feasibility stage and ultimately bring the project into production; the advancement of the environmental assessment process and obtaining the regulatory approvals required to support future Project development; the evaluation of a targeted drilling program to support feasibility-level engineering, and mineral resource expansion; and the acceleration of the Company's path towards its production goals. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Abasca undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third-parties in respect of Abasca, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Abasca believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and factors, certain of which are beyond Abasca's control, including the impact of general business and economic conditions; risks related the exploration activities to be conducted on KLS, including risks related to government and environmental regulation; actual results of exploration activities; industry conditions, including uranium and graphite price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; the influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available or are pursued; title, permit or license disputes related to KLS; litigation; fluctuations in interest rates; the impact of international trade disputes and the imposition of tariffs, international conflict and other geopolitical tensions and events; the Company's ability to raise additional capital; and other factors. In addition, the forward-looking information is based on several assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the availability of qualified employees and contractors for the Company's operations and the availability of equipment. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Abasca disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Abasca Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/abascas-loki-flake-graphite-deposit-selected-for-inclusion-in-the-canada-investme-1220342