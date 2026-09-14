WPC80 whey pricing has increased more than fivefold since 2023, reaching approximately US$14.50/lb in 2026

Rejuvenate remains US$24.99 for 14 servings and US$39.99 for 30 servings at U.S. retail - as much as 40% lower per serving than a current leading 2-lb whey benchmark

Published human research supports the ability of a low-dose leucine-rich essential amino acid formulation to stimulate muscle protein synthesis comparably to 20g of whey protein

Rejuvenate is available in approximately 6,800 CVS and 660 Kroger locations, among other U.S. retail partners

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company") a muscle health and performance nutrition company, announced that it is maintaining the everyday U.S. retail price of Rejuvenate at US$24.99 for 14 servings and US$39.99 for 30 servings, following recent increases in the Company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce pricing.

The pricing decision maintains U.S. retail as the lowest everyday-price channel for Rejuvenate at a time when conventional whey protein costs remain historically elevated.

Industry publication NutraIngredients reported in June 2026 that WPC80 whey concentrate had reached approximately US$14.50 per pound compared with US$2.49 per pound during the comparable period in 2023, based on Vesper commodity data. The publication cited growing protein demand and constrained production capacity among the principal factors behind the increase.

"We believe we have a more efficient and attainable approach to everyday muscle health and, in the face of soaring whey protein pricing, we believe it is important to give consumers an added incentive to try it," said Vito Sanzone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Promino. "By holding our U.S. retail pricing, our retail partners are protected as the everyday low price leaders for Rejuvenate."

At the maintained retail prices, Rejuvenate costs approximately US$1.79 per serving for the 14-count and US$1.33 per serving for the 30-count. For comparison, GNC currently lists Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey 2lb, Double Rich Chocolate, at US$64.99 for 29 servings, or US$2.24 per serving. Against this specific retail benchmark, Rejuvenate's 14-count is approximately 20% lower per serving, while the 30-count is approximately 40% lower per serving.

Retail pricing varies by retailer, product size, flavour and promotional activity. The comparison relates specifically to the cited 2-lb Optimum Nutrition product and is not intended to suggest Rejuvenate is priced below every whey protein product or package size.

Rejuvenate also takes a fundamentally different approach to muscle nutrition. Rather than providing a large serving of intact dairy protein, Rejuvenate delivers targeted plant-based essential amino acids designed to support muscle protein synthesis ("MPS") in a 5-calorie, dairy-free and sugar-free serving.

Published human research by Bukhari et al. found that a 3-gram leucine-rich essential amino acid formulation stimulated muscle protein synthesis equivalently to a 20-gram bolus of whey protein in older women at rest and following exercise. Based on this research and additional scientific substantiation maintained by the Company, Promino positions one serving of Rejuvenate as providing a muscle protein synthesis response comparable to approximately 20 grams of whey protein.

"The consumer's objective is supporting muscle, not simply consuming more protein powder," Mr. Sanzone said. "Rejuvenate provides targeted amino acids in a five-calorie, dairy-free drink that is convenient to carry and simple to use. With whey costs at record levels, we believe maintaining accessible retail pricing makes that proposition increasingly relevant."

Rejuvenate is packaged in convenient individual stick packs and is available in Raspberry Burst, Citrus Blast, Tropical Mango Pineapple and Harvest Grape. The product is currently available in approximately 6,800 CVS and 660 Kroger locations, among other U.S. retail channels.

Promino believes the combination of accessible everyday retail pricing, broad U.S. availability, a convenient format and an amino acid-based approach to muscle health provides consumers with an additional choice as conventional whey protein costs remain elevated.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.drinkrej.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the success of Rejuvenate Muscle Health and its current pricing. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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