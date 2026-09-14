Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announces that the Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of 11,709,357 outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that are set to expire on September 26, 2026 to be extended to March 26, 2027. These Warrants were originally issued on September 26, 2023 as part of the units issued under a private placement completed by the Company. None of the Warrants have been exercised.

The exercise price of the warrants will remain at $0.15. Each whole warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

A total of 3,003,000 Warrants are held by persons who are "related parties" of the Company. Accordingly, the extension of those Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. The Company relies on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves related parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow is a mineral exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio of projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company is an affiliated company of the Grosso Group, a resource focused management organization that provides operational support to its affiliated companies as they advance quality resource projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

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Nikolaos Cacos

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

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