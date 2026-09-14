Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) (FSE: EUW) ("Thermal Energy" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, today announced that it will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The Conference will take place at the Parq Hotel & Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia.

During his presentation, William Crossland (CEO of Thermal Energy) will discuss the Company's investment highlights, financial performance, and growth strategy. As previously disclosed, the Company finished its fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, with record order intake of $29.9 million, representing a 27% increase over the prior year. The Company will be reporting its fourth quarter and year-end financial results later this month.

The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference brings together high-quality Canadian public companies and long-term investors in a curated environment focused on meaningful dialogue and lasting relationships. With an emphasis on commercial-stage businesses across sectors including technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services, the conference is designed to strengthen Canada's public venture ecosystem by fostering long-term investor relationships, supporting capital formation and showcasing innovative Canadian companies.

Investors interested in meeting with Thermal Energy during the conference are encouraged to contact Smallcap Discoveries to arrange a one-on-one meeting.

Investor registration remains open. Additional information, the conference agenda and registration details are available here.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG, on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF, and on the Frankfurt Open Market (FSE) under the symbol EUW. For more information, visit our investor website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com or company website at www.thermalenergy.com and follow us on X at https://x.com/GoThermalEnergy.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is one of Canada's leading independent small-cap investment communities, dedicated to identifying high-quality, under-followed public companies with long-term growth potential. Through independent research, educational content, premium membership services and its annual investor conference, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with emerging Canadian businesses and supports the continued development of Canada's public small-cap market.

Source: Thermal Energy International via Smallcap Discoveries

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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