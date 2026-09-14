Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA) ("Honey Badger Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in two prominent North American investor conferences in September 2026: the Commodities Global Expo in Tempe, Arizona and the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

The conferences come at a crucial time for Honey Badger Silver as the Company prepares to report the results of its ongoing Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the PC Silver Mine in the Northwest Territories.

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Honey Badger Silver, commented:

"We believe the market is only beginning to appreciate what we have at the PC Silver Mine. This is not a grassroots exploration story. The PC Silver Mine is a significantly advanced mine with extensive existing infrastructure, decades of engineering and technical work, a very large silver-equivalent resource and exposure to several metals that are increasingly important to Western supply chains.

"We acquired this remarkable asset at what we believe was an extraordinary point in the commodity cycle, and our focus now is on demonstrating its value. The completion of the PEA is an important step in that process and should provide investors with a much clearer understanding of the potential economics of bringing the PC Silver Mine back into production.

"At the same time, silver prices and investor interest in secure North American supplies of critical minerals have created what we believe is an exceptionally compelling backdrop for the PC Silver Mine. We are excited to take that story directly to sophisticated resource investors at two of the most important mining investment conferences in the United States."

Commodities Global Expo Arizona

Honey Badger Silver will participate in the Commodities Global Expo Arizona, being held September 18-20, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona.

The event brings together accredited investors, fund managers, commodity-sector executives and other market participants focused on opportunities across precious metals, critical minerals and natural resources.

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, will represent Honey Badger Silver and participate in investor meetings throughout the conference.

On Sunday, September 20, Chad Williams will participate in the Silver Panel from 8:35 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., where the discussion is expected to focus on the outlook for silver, investor interest in the sector and opportunities across the silver market.

Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek

Honey Badger Silver will also participate in the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek, being held September 22-25, 2026 at Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado.

The Precious Metals Summit is a by-invitation-only investment conference focused on explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals and brings together institutional investors, sell-side representatives and senior mining executives.

Honey Badger Silver's management team will participate in a full schedule of institutional investor and industry meetings throughout the conference.

Chad Williams will also present the Honey Badger Silver investment story on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 1:45 p.m. in Room 2.

The presentation will highlight the PC Silver Mine, the 2026 PEA, the substantial existing infrastructure and historical investment already in place, the potential pathway toward restarting production and the Company's exposure to silver, zinc, lead, copper and critical minerals including germanium and antimony.

Management believes the timing of Beaver Creek is particularly significant as Honey Badger Silver enters a period of heightened news flow and seeks to broaden institutional awareness of the PC Silver Mine.

Williams added:

"When we look across the silver sector, we see very few assets that combine grade, scale, existing infrastructure, extensive historical investment and exposure to critical minerals in a Tier-One jurisdiction. We believe the PC Silver Mine deserves to be recognized as the premier silver opportunity in the Canadian market, and our objective over the coming months is to make sure a much broader investment audience understands that opportunity."

About the PC Silver Mine

The PC Silver Mine is a high-grade silver-zinc-lead-copper mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The property hosts five kilometres of existing underground mine workings, surface infrastructure and a substantial mineral resource containing silver, zinc, lead and copper.

Honey Badger Silver aims to restart the PC Silver Mine as quickly and responsibly as possible.

About Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA)

Honey Badger Silver is a leading North American silver and critical minerals company. Backed by an impressive portfolio of eight high-quality silver mineral projects across the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut, including the fully permitted, high-grade PC Silver Mine, Sunrise Lake, Plata, Yava and Nanisivik properties, Honey Badger Silver controls district-scale land positions in some of the most metal-rich jurisdictions on the continent.

What sets Honey Badger Silver apart is its strategic blend of real silver ownership and growth leverage: the Company holds over 10,000 ounces of physical silver yielding 12% annually, reinforcing tangible asset value while advancing aggressive exploration and acquisition plans.

Led by a proven team of mine-builders and capital markets professionals, Honey Badger Silver is building a cash-generating, asset-backed platform for the bull cycle in precious and critical minerals.

More information is available at www.honeybadgersilver.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, Honey Badger Silver's strategic objectives and the potential of the Company's mineral projects. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger Silver to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ under Honey Badger Silver's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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