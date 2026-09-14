DJ Restoration - The Hospital Company (Dartford) Issuer PLC

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Restoration - The Hospital Company (Dartford) Issuer PLC 14-Sep-2026 / 11:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF RESTORATION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/09/2026, 11:30 RESTORATION The Hospital Company (Dartford) Issuer PLC The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") restores the securities set out below to the Official List effective from 14/09/2026, 11:30: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 3.003% Index-Linked Guaranteed Secured Bonds due 31/10/2031; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP1,000, GBP10,000 & GBP100,000 each); securities XS0166025XXX -- (Regulation S)

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Category Code: REN TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 443216 EQS News ID: 2398700 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 14, 2026 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)