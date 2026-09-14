Reinsurance panel carries an average A+ financial strength rating from AM Best or S&P; treaty deepens security behind each financial guarantee Verdant Rock issues and unlocks capacity for future growth
HAMILTON, BERMUDA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 September 2026 - Verdant Rock Limited ("Verdant Rock"), a Bermuda-based Class 3B insurer and financial guarantor focusing on emerging markets, has closed a 30% quota share reinsurance treaty with a panel of leading global reinsurers. The panel carries an average financial strength rating of A+ from either AM Best or S&P, marking a significant milestone for the company less than a year after receiving its Class 3B insurance license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.
The treaty supports Verdant Rock's portfolio of irrevocable, unconditional and on-demand financial guarantees on private corporate, structured and project finance exposures across emerging markets. By sharing 30% of risk with highly rated capacity providers, Verdant Rock further strengthens its balance sheet, diversifies its capital base and enhances scalability for future growth.
"Securing a reinsurance panel of this caliber, rated A+ on average, at this stage of our development is a strong validation of our underwriting framework and our approach to governance. Every guarantee Verdant Rock issues now carries an additional layer of security from counterparties that have spent time understanding and believing in what we are building. We are grateful to each panel member for their confidence in us." - Tolga Uzuner, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Verdant Rock Limited
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