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WKN: A2PT5Z | ISIN: FI4000391487 | Ticker-Symbol: DS9
Frankfurt
14.09.26 | 08:03
13,450 Euro
-4,61 % -0,650
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELAIS GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELAIS GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,65014,30013:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 12:15 Uhr
34 Leser
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Relais Group Oyj: Relais Group appoints Joonas Mäkipeska as Chief Financial Officer

Relais Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release - 14 September 2026 at 13:15 EEST

Joonas Mäkipeska (b. 1978) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Relais Group and a member of the Group Management Team, reporting to the CEO. He will assume the position no later than February 2027. Sebastian Seppänen will continue as interim CFO until then and will thereafter remain a member of the Group Management Team in a strategic role focused on capital allocation, M&A and value creation, reporting to the CEO.

Mäkipeska joins Relais from Technopolis, where he currently serves as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. He has previously held CFO positions at Holiday Club Resorts, Sponda and ALD Automotive, as well as financial leadership roles at Martela and Huhtamaki. Mäkipeska holds an M.Sc. (Econ.) in Economic Sciences from Helsinki School of Economics.

"Joonas brings the profile we were looking for: broad experience of financing and capital structure, combined with a strong track record of leading finance functions in growth-oriented companies. This is what the next phase of Relais Group requires: continued profitable growth, supported by financial discipline, strong cash conversion and investment discipline. I also want to thank Sebastian Seppänen for stepping in and leading our finance function through this transition," comments Relais Group CEO Christian Gebauer.

"Relais Group has built an impressive track record of profitable growth. I am excited to join the company at a stage where continued growth is increasingly combined with financial discipline, strong cash conversion and improved performance. I look forward to working with the team to build on what has already been created," comments Joonas Mäkipeska.

Further information:

Christian Gebauer, President & CEO

Tel. +358 10 5085 800

E-mail: christian.gebauer@relais.fi

Relais Group:

Relais Group is a serial acquirer focused on the vehicle aftermarket in Europe. The Group creates value by identifying, acquiring and developing leading businesses with strong cash flows, clear niche positions and long-term growth potential.

Our net sales in 2025 were EUR 383.4 million (2024: EUR 322.6 million). During 2025, we completed eight acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,700 professionals in eight countries. Relais Group's share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading symbol RELAIS.

www.relais.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki,
Key media,
www.relais.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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