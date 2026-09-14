Datamaran Limited: Datamaran Appoints Marlies Gevaert as Commercial Director

NEW YORK, LONDON and VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamaran, the AI-powered risk and governance software provider, today announced the appointment of Marlies Gevaert as Commercial Director. Based out of the company's Valencia office, Gevaert will lead one of two newly formed go-to-market (GTM) teams, which are part of a broader shift to a more customer-centric, segment-based operating model designed to sharpen the company's focus on fast-growing segments.

As Commercial Director, Gevaert will be working closely with centers of excellence in customer success, enablement, and business development to turn momentum into commercial outcomes.

A career built at the intersection of regulation and revenue

Gevaert brings more than 16 years of experience bridging sustainability, regulation, policy, and go-to-market strategy. She joins Datamaran from Greenomy, part of Position Green since 2025, where she spent over four years scaling the company's commercial engine, most recently as managing director for the Benelux market.

Before Greenomy, Gevaert spent nearly six years at EDICOM, a leading e-invoicing and VAT-compliance SaaS provider, where she built and scaled the company's first Benelux commercial team and led consultative sales with Fortune 500 clients navigating global compliance regulations. Her earlier career was spent working on the policy side of sustainability and industrial regulation, as an EU Policy Advisor and Policy Coordinator in the European Parliament, and as a Policy Advisor on International Economics for the Flemish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Joining Datamaran at an inflection point

"Marlies has spent her career on both sides of the table, inside EU policymaking and inside the commercial engines that turn regulation into business value," said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder at Datamaran. "That combination is exactly what our customers need right now: someone who understands the pressure they're under and knows how to build a team around solving it. As we move to a segment-led pod structure, Marlies is precisely the kind of commercial leader we want driving that segment forward."

"I've spent my career helping businesses see ESG and regulatory compliance not as a burden, but as a source of real business value, and Datamaran's AI-powered approach to governance is a natural extension of that mission," said Gevaert. "The regulatory landscape our customers operate in keeps evolving, and companies need partners who can move fast with them. I'm looking forward to building that here."

Contact: Helen Skeen, Director of Communications and Insights: helen.skeen@datamaran.com

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