ST Engineering iDirect Powers Datacom with Intuition Ground System for Cloud-Native Ground Services Across Asia-Pacific

Collaboration introduces a flexible ground architecture that enhances efficiency, enables multi-orbit operations, and supports operators' modernization strategies across the region

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a leader in satellite communications, is powering leading satcom integrator and service provider Datacom with its Intuition ground system, enabling Datacom to deliver cloud-native services for satellite operators across the Asia Pacific region. Intuition improves bandwidth efficiency, enables multi-orbit operations, accelerates network modernization without vendor lock-in, and introduces a flexible bring-your-own-hardware architecture.

As operators face unprecedented growth in data demand and the operational complexity of hybrid GEO and NGSO networks, ST Engineering iDirect is enabling Datacom to set a new benchmark for ground operations in the region. The deployment of Intuition supports Datacom's Satellite Modernization Blueprint, a scalable, repeatable framework designed to help operators transition to software-defined, cloud-native architectures. Through moving away from traditional five- to ten-year hardware migration cycles, Datacom will enable its customers to achieve immediate agility, faster service activation, and more efficient use of network resources.

"Intuition gives Datacom a cloud-native foundation that unlocks immediate efficiency gains, faster service activation, and the flexibility operators need as they move into multi-orbit architectures. This partnership accelerates modernization by removing hardware constraints and enabling a software defined operating model built for the next decade of satellite services," said Sridhar Kuppanna, CEO, ST Engineering iDirect.

Representing an evolution in the orchestration model, ST Engineering iDirect is equipping Datacom to manage hardware procurement, full lifecycle services, and ground segment integration. Intuition's advanced resource management-including Global Bandwidth Management, the Mx-DMA MRC waveform, and automated resource orchestration-maximizes spectrum throughput and simplifies operations. Combined with the elimination of proprietary hardware premiums, these efficiencies target double-digit reductions in total cost of ownership for Datacom's customers.

ST Engineering iDirect will support Datacom's transition by providing Intuition under a subscription model, along with technical enablement, validation testing, and ongoing lifecycle support. Intuition will initially be deployed across multiple gateways to support a large installed base of maritime terminals, with the critical capability to roam between the customers' existing and Intuition networks.

"By moving to a cloud-native, software-defined environment, we're giving our customers immediate agility and the ability to evolve without the limitations of traditional hardware cycles. This deployment is the foundation of our Satellite Modernization Blueprint-a scalable model that helps operators increase efficiency, optimize bandwidth, and compete in a multi-orbit future," said Boris Ng, CEO, Datacom System International.

With Intuition creating a pathway toward advanced architectures including 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks, edge compute integration, and AI-assisted operational workflows, Datacom and its customers are well positioned for long-term competitiveness in a multi-orbit environment.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

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