PRC-Saltillo Unveils Genesis Communication Devices, Opening New Possibilities for AAC Communicators Worldwide

WOOSTER, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC-Saltillo, a pioneer and global leader in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), announces the global launch of the Genesis product line, a new generation of communication devices designed to expand communication possibilities for adults, teens, and children with acquired or long-term complex communication needs, including ALS and cerebral palsy.

The Genesis product line debuts with two highly customisable Windows-based AAC solutions: the Genesis 13 (13-inch) and the Genesis 16 (16-inch). Backed by 60 years of engineering, clinical, linguistic, and communicator expertise, Genesis is designed to help communicators make the most of every opportunity with thoughtful design, access flexibility, and familiar tools that support everyday communication.

"Innovation is meaningful when it helps people connect more fully with the world around them," said Sarah Wilds, CEO. "Genesis brings together thoughtful design, state of the art durability, and personalisation to open new possibilities for communicators across the global AAC community."

Designed around real-world communication needs

Genesis 13 and Genesis 16 include features designed to support independence, clarity, connection, and comfort across everyday environments. The new devices offer expansive, vibrant screens, a 7.62 centimeter (3-inch) angled partner display, customisable quick access controls, surround-style audio from front- and rear-facing speakers, a multi-angle kickstand, larger power and volume buttons, long-lasting battery life, and generous storage capacity.

Flexible access and personalisation

Genesis solutions can be customised to fit each communicator's body, access method, routines, and style. Access options include an advanced eye tracker with improved outdoor performance, a head tracker, wireless and wired switches with two switch-scanning ports, TouchGuides, and keyguards. Communicators can also personalise their device with an all-black design, ten frame colours, a cushioned backpack, and heavy-duty mount options.

Familiar tools, trusted support

Genesis makes the transition to a new device feel familiar with many of the features and tools PRC-Saltillo customers already use and trust. Every Genesis device supports robust vocabulary options, including Unity/Unidad, LAMP Words for Life, Essence, WordPower, CoreScanner, and more, along with a Windows-based platform and Empower and/or NuVoice software for familiar navigation and a seamless transition.

Every Genesis device also includes PRC-Saltillo support for communicators and communication partners.

Join the Global New Possibilities Tour

To celebrate the global launch of Genesis, PRC-Saltillo is taking the New Possibilities Tour around the world, giving communicators, families, and professionals the opportunity to explore Genesis firsthand and discover what the new devices can do.

Genesis trial and purchased devices will start shipping in the U.S. in October. PRC-Saltillo AAC Consultants are available to share Genesis product information, answer insurance funding questions, and support customers as they begin something extraordinary. Customers outside the U.S. may contact their local PRC-Saltillo subsidiary to learn more about Genesis options in their region.

About PRC-Saltillo

Founded in 1966, PRC-Saltillo is a pioneer and global leader in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) technology for individuals with complex communication needs. The company offers a full range of speech-generating devices, industry-leading AAC apps, and research-based vocabulary systems. PRC-Saltillo is 100% employee-owned and headquartered in Wooster, Ohio, USA, with subsidiaries in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

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