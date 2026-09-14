Sazerac Completes Acquisition of Au Vodka, Accelerating Global Growth and Expanding on Diverse Portfolio of Brands

Leading global spirits company deepens its UK presence with acquisition of the fast-growing vodka and RTD brand

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sazerac, one of the leading and fastest-growing spirits companies in the world, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Au Vodka, a UK-based vodka and ready-to-drink (RTD) brand. The deal was first announced as a binding agreement and has now closed following customary completion conditions. Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

Sazerac's growth has been driven by a long-term approach to building brands, strategic acquisitions and sustained investment. From its roots in New Orleans, Louisiana and Louisville, Kentucky, the company has scaled into a global spirits business by maintaining an entrepreneurial approach and a focus on brands, consumers and execution.

The United Kingdom is an important market for Sazerac, and the acquisition allows the company to deepen its portfolio there as part of its continued strategy of investing in brands and expanding its global presence.

Of the deal, Jake Wenz, Sazerac President and CEO, said: "Au Vodka is a brand we've long admired, and it's had a phenomenal growth trajectory since 2015. What Charlie, Jackson and Charlie have achieved in just over a decade is spectacular and rare, and we have big plans for Au as we welcome the brand into the Sazerac family. This deal enables Sazerac to further expand our portfolio in the UK while also offering a path for continued global growth for Au."

Founded in Swansea in 2015 by friends Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn, Au's vision was simple: take a different approach to vodka. The brand quickly established itself with its distinctive gold bottle, flavored vodka portfolio and marketing strategy built around social media and culture. Au has since grown beyond the UK, expanding into new markets while maintaining the original spirit that helped establish the brand.

Charlie Morgan, co-founder of Au Vodka, said: "We started Au Vodka in Swansea with nothing but an idea and a belief that vodka didn't have to be boring. We are proud to have built it into one of the most disruptive brands of this generation. Having Sazerac take the helm feels like the right and natural next step for us. They're family-owned and they've shown that they know how to grow a brand without losing what makes it special. With Sazerac, Au can be offered to more people, in more markets, faster than we ever could alone. This is just the start of Au's next chapter."

Au joins Sazerac's robust, global spirits portfolio including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, BuzzBallz, Paul John Single Malt, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, SVEDKA Vodka, Myers's Rum, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

PJT Partners served as financial advisor and DLA Piper as legal advisor to Au Vodka's shareholders; PwC served as financial advisor to the Au Vodka founders. Dorsey & Whitney served as legal advisor to Sazerac.

About Sazerac

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Family-owned and privately held, Sazerac is now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership. Over 500 brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, BuzzBallz, Southern Comfort, SVEDKA Vodka, Myers's Rum, Sazerac de Forge Cognac and Paddy's Irish Whiskey, among many others.

Sazerac is also the steward of distilleries around the world, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States, the longest continuously operating distillery in the United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. The company also has locations in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, among others.

About Au Vodka

Founded in Swansea, Wales, in 2015 by Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn, with entrepreneur, broadcaster and DJ Charlie Sloth joining as an investor. Au received an institutional growth investment from Metric Capital Partners LLP in 2022 and has grown from a local start-up into one of the UK's most recognisable spirits brands. Known for its distinctive gold bottles, bold flavours and innovative RTD range, Au Vodka has built a highly engaged global audience and a strong presence across retail, hospitality and e-commerce. The company is headquartered in Swansea, employs more than 80 people, and its products are sold across the UK and a growing number of international markets.

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