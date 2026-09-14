Eight Group chooses IFS Industrial AI to support rapid growth

As the facilities management industry moves beyond reactive maintenance, Eight Group deploys IFS's AI-powered solutions to unify operations across its expanding portfolio and deliver service innovation to customers

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that Eight Group, a fast-growing UK facilities management provider scaling through M&A, is implementing IFS as its technology platform for growth. Building on the success of its early deployment of Nexus Black Resolve, Eight Group is expanding its suite of IFS's Industrial AI solutions to include IFS Loops Digital Workers, IFS Cloud, and Planning & Scheduling Optimization (PSO). Eight Group will gain real-time insight into finance, projects, field service, scheduling, and asset data across company-wide operations, leveraging Industrial AI to drive faster, more informed decisions as the business grows.

Eight Group rolled out Nexus Black Resolve to 65 engineers within weeks. With Resolve, engineers can capture an issue on the spot, by photo, video, or voice, while AI diagnoses the fault and guides the engineer through the repair. Processes that used to take hours, and in some cases days, can now be completed in minutes, with survey and asset information populated automatically instead of requiring manual entry, giving more time to customers and less time to paperwork.

The facilities management industry is undergoing an operational shift driven by advancements in technology. Traditional reactive maintenance - fixing equipment only once it has already failed - is being traded for a more predictive approach, where problems are caught and addressed before they disrupt a client's operations, helping avoid the cost of unplanned downtime. Eight Group's technology strategy positions them to outpace industry change. Integrating acquisitions becomes faster and smoother with a unified tech stack and automated processes. Real-time visibility across operations, paired with the ability to deploy Industrial AI at every customer touchpoint, gives Eight Group the operational sophistication to lead the new facilities management landscape, where speed and insight drive competitive advantage.

IFS Loops Knowledge Manager is a digital worker that draws on Eight Group's own organizational knowledge, from technical documentation to past service records. It delivers trusted, ready-to-use answers directly into an engineer's workflow, so field teams can find the right information the moment they need it, rather than searching across multiple systems or waiting on a colleague. As each new business joins the group with its own data and history, Knowledge Manager helps bring that context into the fold quickly, smoothing integration and speeding up how fast new teams can get up and running.

Stephanie Poore, Managing Director Europe West, at IFS said: "Working with Eight Group at this pivotal moment in their growth demonstrates what AI can deliver when it's built for the industry it serves. Facilities management is a service-centric sector with complex challenges that need to be met with technology that is rooted in that environment. IFS's deep experience supporting asset-intensive, service-driven operations are aligned with Eight Group's ambition to redefine what facilities management can look like. The early results we're seeing with Eight Group are a strong indicator of what's possible as they scale."

Dan Guest, Eight Group, CEO, said: "The future of facilities management isn't reactive, it's intelligent, predictive and data-led. At Eight Group, we're developing AI-powered capabilities that help our engineers solve problems faster, give our customers greater operational confidence and provide the scalable platform we need to accelerate growth. Our partnership with IFS is a key part of that vision, helping us build a smarter, more connected and more efficient business for the future."

Working with implementation partner DNASTREAM, Eight Group is also an IFS Success customer. Through the framework, Eight Group will work closely with IFS to accelerate time to value from its investment and minimize disruption as it scales across its operating companies. IFS Success gives Eight Group access to IFS experts and proven best practices, helping the business reduce implementation risk and stay focused on its core operations as new businesses come on board.

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

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