Mavenir Systems, Inc.: Mavenir Celebrates Four Award-Winning Entries at Light Reading's 2026 Leading Lights Awards

Awards recognize leadership in NTN innovation, IoT connectivity, network modernization and energy efficiency

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announced it was featured in four award-winning entries at Light Reading's 2026 Leading Lights Awards, highlighting the company's leadership in non-terrestrial networks, cloud-native core innovation, network modernization, and energy efficiency. The awards recognize outstanding achievements and innovation across the global communications industry.





Mavenir received awards in two categories:

Most Innovative Satellite or Non-Terrestrial Network Product or Solution for the Mavenir Full-Stack NTN Platform. Judges commended the platform for enabling satellite-terrestrial integration across GEO, MEO and LEO environments while supporting 3G through 5G services on a converged core architecture that treats non-terrestrial access as a native network capability rather than an overlay.

Judges commended the platform for enabling satellite-terrestrial integration across GEO, MEO and LEO environments while supporting 3G through 5G services on a converged core architecture that treats non-terrestrial access as a native network capability rather than an overlay. Outstanding Use Case: IoT, jointly with Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH, for Remote Packet Core for Connected Cars. The solution keeps the control plane in Europe while enabling localized traffic breakout in North America, addressing latency, transit costs, and data sovereignty requirements for global connected vehicle services. The live production deployment supports connectivity for more than one million connected vehicles worldwide, demonstrating how cloud-native packet core technology can scale to support mission-critical IoT services while meeting stringent operational and regulatory requirements.



"These awards highlight Mavenir's commitment to solving some of the industry's most important connectivity challenges," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "Our Full-Stack NTN Platform is helping operators extend connectivity beyond traditional terrestrial networks, while our Remote Packet Core deployment with Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH demonstrates how cloud-native core technology can securely connect more than one million vehicles worldwide while meeting the demanding performance, scalability, and regulatory requirements of global IoT services. These wins reflect the real-world impact of our technology and the strength of our collaboration with customers."

Mavenir was also a key technology partner in two award-winning Deutsche Telekom initiatives:

Outstanding Use Case: Network Modernization & Automation for the Horizontal Telco Cloud initiative. The program replaced fragmented network silos with a shared, cloud-native platform spanning more than ten German data centers. Mavenir contributed complete cloud-native solutions, including a converged 4G/5G packet core with proven network slicing applications. These solutions use GitOps-based automation and Kubernetes capabilities to help create a scalable foundation for future network innovation.

initiative. The program replaced fragmented network silos with a shared, cloud-native platform spanning more than ten German data centers. Mavenir contributed complete cloud-native solutions, including a converged 4G/5G packet core with proven network slicing applications. These solutions use GitOps-based automation and Kubernetes capabilities to help create a scalable foundation for future network innovation. Outstanding Use Case: Energy Efficiency & Sustainability for Full Stack Energy Efficiency. The initiative achieved up to 65% off-peak energy savings in the 5G core network, without a hardware refresh. Mavenir's cloud-native 5G Core software and energy-aware automation capabilities helped enable dynamic scaling of resources to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions while maintaining network performance, supporting Deutsche Telekom's vision of a "zero bit & zero watt" core.

"These awards highlight two of the industry's most important imperatives: building more agile networks and operating them more sustainably," added Kohli. "We congratulate Deutsche Telekom on these achievements and are proud that Mavenir technology helped power both projects. By combining cloud-native architecture, intelligent automation, and energy-aware 5G Core software, we're helping operators modernize their networks while delivering measurable efficiency and sustainability gains."

Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards 2026 full list of winners: https://www.lightreading.com/optical-networking/light-reading-s-leading-lights-awards-2026-the-winners

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company's deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators' evolution to TechCos. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com.

Mavenir PR Contacts:

Emmanuela Spiteri

PR@mavenir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ee11b01-f063-4fa2-8558-3f834be5d83f