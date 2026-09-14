Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Brompton Funds Limited (TSX: SPLT) (TSX: SPLT.U) (the "Manager" or "Brompton") is pleased to announce that Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF (the "ETF") has launched U.S. dollar denominated units ("USD Units") which will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") today. Purchases and sales of USD Units, along with distributions, will be made in U.S. dollars. With respect to the USD Units, the ETF seeks to hedge substantially all of its direct Canadian dollar exposure allocable to the USD Units to the U.S. dollar. An amendment to the prospectus of Brompton ETFs dated August 31, 2026 was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory in Canada.

The investment objectives of the ETF are to provide unitholders with: (a) monthly distributions and (b) the opportunity for capital preservation, primarily through a portfolio of preferred shares of split share corporations. The ETF seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing an actively managed portfolio of preferred shares offered by Canadian split share corporations listed on a Canadian exchange. The ETF may also invest in preferred shares of other issuers, exchange-traded funds, other investment funds, equities or income-generating securities, and securities that are convertible into any of the above noted securities provided such investments are consistent with the investment objectives.

Since inception on June 12, 2023 to August 31, 2026, the annual compound return for the CAD Units of the ETF was 9.7%¹.

In addition, the ETF announces distributions payable on October 8, 2026 for the USD Units of the ETF in the amount of US$0.055 per USD Unit to unitholders of record on September 30, 2026.

(1)Annual Compound Returns as at August 31, 2026 1-Yr 3-Yr Since Inception Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF - CAD Units 5.4% 9.7% 9.7%

Returns are for the periods ended August 31, 2026 and are unaudited. Inception date June 12, 2023. The table shows the ETF's annualized compound return for each period indicated. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per CAD unit and assumes that cash distributions made by the ETF on its CAD units during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional CAD units of the ETF. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETF will perform in the future.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETF, to the future outlook of the ETF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

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