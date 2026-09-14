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WKN: 908170 | ISIN: US4052171000 | Ticker-Symbol: HF1
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 13:38
0,582 Euro
+8,54 % +0,046
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 12:54 Uhr
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The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.: Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain" or the "Company"), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. In a separate press release issued today, the Company announced it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its International business.

"Fiscal 2026 was a pivotal year for Hain. We simplified our portfolio, reduced debt, significantly improved free cash flow and exited the year with improving momentum across the business. Our fourth quarter results reflected encouraging sequential improvement, including organic net sales growth in North America, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and continued progress on productivity and cost discipline initiatives," stated Alison Lewis, President and CEO.

Lewis continued, "Assuming we successfully complete the transaction announced today to sell our International business and that we reach an agreement with our lenders to extend of our December debt maturity, we would expect to become a more focused North American company with leading brands in attractive categories and a streamlined operating model."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS-

Summary of Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

  • Net sales were $263 million, down 28% year-over-year, driven primarily by the divestiture of our North American snacks business.
    • Organic net sales decreased 2% compared to the prior year period.
      • The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of a 2-point decrease in volume/mix and flat pricing.
  • Gross profit margin was 22.5%, a 200-basis point increase from the prior year period.
    • Adjusted gross profit margin was 22.7%, a 230-basis point increase from the prior year period.
  • Net loss was $62 million, compared to a net loss of $273 million in the prior year period.
    • Adjusted net loss was $4 million, compared to adjusted net loss of $2 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $19 million, compared to $20 million in the prior year period.
  • Loss per diluted share was $0.68, compared to a loss per diluted share of $3.06 in the prior year period.
    • Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.05, compared to adjusted loss per diluted share of $0.02 in the prior year period.

Summary of Fiscal Year 2026 Results Compared to the Prior Year

  • Net sales were $1,353 million, down 13% year-over-year.
    • Organic net sales decreased 3% compared to the prior year.
      • The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of a 3-point decrease in volume/mix, partially offset by a 1-point increase in pricing.
  • Gross profit margin was 20.1%, a 130-basis point decrease from the prior year.
    • Adjusted gross profit margin was 20.5%, a 100-basis point decrease from the prior year.
  • Net loss was $305 million, compared to a net loss of $531 million in the prior year.
    • Adjusted net loss was $16 million, compared to adjusted net income of $8 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $89 million, compared to $114 million in the prior year.
  • Loss per diluted share was $3.36, compared to a loss per diluted share of $5.89 in the prior year.
    • Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.17, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.09 in the prior year.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $11 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3 million in the prior year period; net cash provided by operating activities was $78 million in fiscal 2026 compared to $22 million in the prior year.
  • Free cash flow was $7 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to an outflow of $9 million in the prior year period; free cash flow was $58 million in fiscal 2026 compared to an outflow of $3 million in the prior year.
  • Total debt was $558 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, down from $705 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.
  • Net debt was $500 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to $650 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.
  • The company ended the fiscal fourth quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 4.5x as calculated under our credit agreement.

____________________
*This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

Net Sales
Q4 FY26Q4 FY26 YTD
$ MillionsReported
Growth Y/Y		M&A/Exit
Impact1		FX ImpactOrganic
Growth Y/Y		$ MillionsReported
Growth Y/Y		M&A/Exit
Impact1		FX ImpactOrganic
Growth Y/Y
North America112-46%-47%-0%2%685-23%-23%0%0%
International 151-4%-1%1%-4%668-0%-0%4%-4%
Total263-28%-26%0: -2%1,353-13%-13%2: -3%
* May not add due to rounding
1 Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps®, Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra® chips and Garden of Eatin'® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

North America
Fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales increased by 2% year-over-year, primarily driven by growth in meal prep on strength in yogurt, partially offset by lower sales in baby & kids.

Segment gross profit was $34 million and adjusted gross profit was $35 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, representing decreases of 14% and 12%, respectively, from the prior year period. Gross margin was 30.6% and adjusted gross margin was 31.1%, representing increases of 1,140 and 1,190 basis points, respectively, from the prior year period. The increases in margin were primarily driven by an increase in volume / mix and productivity savings, partially offset by cost inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal fourth quarter was $16 million, an increase of 55% compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by SG&A reduction and productivity savings, partially offset by lower volume/mix and cost inflation. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.4% of net sales, a 940-basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Fiscal 2026 organic net sales were effectively flat year-over-year, as growth in meal prep and beverages was offset by lower sales in baby & kids.

Segment gross profit was $157 million and adjusted gross profit was $162 million in fiscal 2026, representing decreases of 19% and 17%, respectively, from the prior year. Gross margin was 22.9% and adjusted gross margin was 23.7%, representing increases of 120 and 180 basis points, respectively, from the prior year. The increases in margin were primarily driven by productivity savings and pricing, partially offset by cost inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2026 was $61 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower volume / mix and cost inflation, partially offset by productivity savings, reduction in SG&A, and pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.9% of net sales, a 160-basis point increase compared to the prior year.

International
Fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales decreased by 4% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in meal prep and baby & kids, partially offset by growth in beverages.

Segment gross profit and adjusted gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter were both $25 million, each representing a 28% decrease from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 16.6%, each representing a 555-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decreases in margin were primarily driven by cost inflation, partially offset by productivity savings.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal fourth quarter was $12 million, compared to $21 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 41%. The decrease was primarily driven by cost inflation and lower volume/mix, partially offset by productivity savings. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.1% compared to 13.3% in the prior year period.

Fiscal 2026 organic net sales decreased by 4% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in baby & kids and meal prep.

Segment gross profit and adjusted gross profit in fiscal 2026 were both $115 million, each representing an 18% decrease from the prior year. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 17.2%, each representing a 380-basis point decrease from the prior year. The decreases in margin were primarily driven by cost inflation, partially offset by productivity savings.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2026 was $63 million, compared to $86 million in the prior year, a decrease of 26%. The decrease was primarily driven by cost inflation and lower volume / mix, partially offset by productivity savings and pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.5% compared to 12.8% in the prior year.

CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales
Q4 FY26Q4 FY26 YTD
$ MillionsReported
Growth Y/Y		M&A/Exit
Impact1		FX ImpactOrganic
Growth Y/Y		$ MillionsReported
Growth Y/Y		M&A/Exit
Impact1		FX ImpactOrganic
Growth Y/Y
Baby & Kids52-12%-1%0%-11%215-11%-1%2%-12%
Beverages55-1%0%1%-2%2564%-0%4%1%
Meal Prep135-4%-7%0%3%620-3%-5%3%0%
Snacks9-91%-84%0%-7%213-43%-36%0%-7%
Personal Care12-19%n/an/an/a49-21%n/an/an/a
Total263-28%-26%0: -2%1,353-13%-13%2: -3%
* May not add due to rounding
1 Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps®, Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra® chips and Garden of Eatin'® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

Baby & Kids
The fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales decline of 11% year-over-year was driven primarily by formula and purees in North America and purees in the UK, partially offset by growth in finger foods in North America.

The fiscal 2026 organic net sales decline of 12% year-over-year was driven primarily by purees in both regions and by formula in North America, partially offset by growth in finger foods and cereal in North America.

Beverages
The fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales decline of 2% year-over-year was due to promotional activity in North America. Fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales grew 3% year-over-year in both tea in North America and in private label non-dairy beverage in Europe.

Fiscal 2026 organic net sales increased by 1% year-over-year driven by tea in North America and private label non-dairy beverage in Europe, partially offset by branded non-dairy beverage in Europe.

Meal Prep
Fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales increased by 3% year-over-year driven primarily by growth in yogurt in North America.

Fiscal 2026 organic net sales were flat year-over-year as growth in yogurt in North America was offset by private label contract losses in spreads & drizzles and softness in plant-based meat internationally.

Snacks
Following the disposition of the North American snacks business, the snacks category is comprised of jellies in the International segment. Organic net sales declined 7% year-over-year in both the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its results. The live webcast and accompanying presentation are available under the Investors section of the company's corporate website at www.hain.com. Investors and analysts can access the live call by dialing 833-461-5787 or 585-542-9983. The conference ID is 942039942. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A webcast replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call and archived for one year.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Hain Celestial is a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain Celestial has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across beverages, yogurt, baby/kids and meal preparation are marketed and sold around the world. Our leading brands include Celestial Seasonings® teas, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Hartley's® jelly, as well as Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® soups, among others. For more information, visit www.hain.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition; and our strategic initiatives and business strategy, including the pending sale of our International business.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: compliance with our credit agreement and our ability to refinance, retire and/or extend the maturity of our existing debt; our ability to execute our business strategy; our ability to complete the pending sale of our International business and manage the challenges and uncertainty facing our remaining business following the sale; challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; changes to consumer preferences; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including as a result of tariffs; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; risks associated with operating internationally; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; risks associated with geopolitical conflicts or events; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; our ability to attract and retain highly skilled people; risks related to tax matters; foreign currency exchange risk; general economic conditions; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; the reputation of our company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; pending and future litigation, including litigation relating to Earth's Best® baby food products; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; climate impacts; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; the potential cessation of our common stock's listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Annual Report on Form 10-K expected to be filed today and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales; adjusted gross profit and its related margin; adjusted operating income and its related margin; adjusted net (loss) income and its related margin; diluted net (loss) income per common share, as adjusted; adjusted EBITDA and its related margin; free cash flow; and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Organic net sales: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, exited product categories and foreign exchange. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories, the net sales of a divested business, held for sale business, discontinued brand or exited product category are excluded from all periods. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of foreign exchange, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year.

  • Adjusted gross profit and its related margin: gross profit, before plant closure related costs, net and warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net.

  • Adjusted operating income and its related margin: operating loss before goodwill impairment, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, productivity and transformation costs, certain litigation expenses, net, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment, plant closure related costs, net, proceeds from insurance claim, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net.

  • Adjusted net (loss) income and its related margin and diluted net (loss) income per common share, as adjusted: net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of goodwill impairment, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, productivity and transformation costs, certain litigation expenses, net, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment, plant closure related costs, net, proceeds from insurance claim, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, unrealized currency losses, loss (gain) on sales of assets, and the related tax effects of such adjustments.

  • Adjusted EBITDA and its related margin: net loss before depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, net interest expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses, certain litigation expenses, net, proceeds from insurance claim, productivity and transformation costs, plant closure related costs, net, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, CEO succession costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, loss (gain) on sales of assets, goodwill impairment and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment.

  • Free cash flow: net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.

  • Net debt: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.

We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:

  • Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, and exited product categories and foreign exchange, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.

  • Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company and companies in our industry.

  • Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

  • Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

We discuss the Company's net secured leverage ratio as calculated under our credit agreement as a measure of our financial condition, liquidity and compliance with our credit agreement. For a description of the material terms of our credit agreement and risks of non-compliance with our credit agreement, see "Liquidity and Capital Resources" under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K expected to be filed today and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Alexis Tessier
Investor.Relations@hain.com

Media Contact:
Justin Godley
Justin.Godley@hain.com

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
2026 2025 2026 2025
Net sales- 263,069 - 363,348 - 1,353,429 - 1,559,780
Cost of sales 203,866 289,002 1,081,317 1,225,722
Gross profit 59,203 74,346 272,112 334,058
Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,546 67,416 248,039 271,833
Goodwill impairment 42,293 227,364 193,219 428,882
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,077 1,300 10,802 6,476
Productivity and transformation costs 4,520 5,033 22,039 21,530
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 430 24,911 27,394 66,940
Proceeds from insurance claim - - (25,900- -
Operating loss (55,663- (251,678- (203,481- (461,603-
Interest and other financing expense, net 11,882 12,841 56,957 51,253
Other (income) expense, net (1,523- (1,559- 46,342 875
Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees (66,022- (262,960- (306,780- (513,731-
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,097- 9,551 (2,208- 15,297
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 24 104 351 1,813
Net loss- (61,949- - (272,615- - (304,923- - (530,841-
Net loss per common share:
Basic- (0.68- - (3.06- - (3.36- - (5.89-
Diluted- (0.68- - (3.06- - (3.36- - (5.89-
Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share:
Basic 90,996 89,024 90,736 90,127
Diluted 90,996 89,024 90,736 90,127
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited and in thousands)
June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents- 58,078 - 54,355
Accounts receivable, net 121,022 154,440
Inventories 149,275 248,731
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,017 43,169
Assets held for sale 5,882 29,603
Total current assets 416,274 530,298
Property, plant and equipment, net 184,665 264,730
Goodwill 246,079 500,961
Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 173,520 210,905
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 49,057 71,171
Other assets 20,788 25,213
Total assets- 1,090,383 - 1,603,278
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable- 125,497 - 188,307
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 143,560 68,426
Current portion of long-term debt 557,552 7,653
Liabilities related to assets held for sale 4,153 12,987
Total current liabilities 830,762 277,373
Long-term debt, less current portion 292 697,168
Deferred income taxes 32,930 40,332
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 44,409 65,284
Other noncurrent liabilities 27,195 48,116
Total liabilities 935,588 1,128,273
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock 1,135 1,125
Additional paid-in capital 1,243,863 1,238,402
Retained (deficit) earnings (258,245- 46,678
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (101,463- (81,053-
885,290 1,205,152
Less: Treasury stock (730,495- (730,147-
Total stockholders' equity 154,795 475,005
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 1,090,383 - 1,603,278
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited and in thousands)
Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
2026 2025 2026 2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss- (61,949- - (272,615- - (304,923- - (530,841-
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 13,508 11,357 52,552 44,259
Deferred income taxes (5,759- (1,798- (8,446- (4,423-
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 24 104 351 1,813
Stock-based compensation, net 1,279 (1,273- 5,471 8,149
Goodwill impairment 42,293 227,364 193,219 428,882
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 430 24,911 27,394 66,940
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 209 (5,396- 48,710 (3,194-
Other non-cash items, net 718 1,365 3,589 2,138
Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 18,165 26,565 35,806 25,204
Inventories 13,378 7,251 72,934 (3,354-
Other current assets 2,148 11,393 (37,621- 3,114
Other assets and liabilities (129- 1,881 (4,138- 1,320
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (12,872- (33,757- (6,629- (17,892-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,443 (2,648- 78,269 22,115
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,609- (6,224- (20,613- (25,284-
Proceeds from sale of assets, net (204- 197 102,566 13,970
Investments and joint ventures, including proceeds from dispositions - 10,000 - 12,570
Proceeds from termination of net investment hedges - - - 2,363
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4,813- 3,973 81,953 3,619
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 34,000 65,000 190,000 221,000
Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (24,000- (59,500- (229,500- (245,500-
Repayments under term loan (1,875- (9,375- (108,600- (15,000-
Payments of other debt, net (24- (3,503- (2,666- (3,524-
Employee shares withheld for taxes (5- (33- (348- (1,414-
Proceeds from termination of fair value hedge - - - 552
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,096 (7,411- (151,114- (43,886-
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (959- 16,016 (5,385- 18,200
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 13,767 9,930 3,723 48
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,311 44,425 54,355 54,307
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period- 58,078 - 54,355 - 58,078 - 54,355
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated
Net Sales
Net sales - Q4 FY26- 111,817 - 151,252 - - - 263,069
Net sales - Q4 FY25- 205,790 - 157,558 - - - 363,348
% change - FY26 net sales vs. FY25 net sales (45.7)% (4.0)% (27.6)%
Gross Profit
Q4 FY26
Gross profit- 34,161 - 25,042 - - - 59,203
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 580 - - 580
Adjusted gross profit- 34,741 - 25,042 - - - 59,783
% change - FY26 gross profit vs. FY25 gross profit (13.6)% (28.1)% (20.4)%
% change - FY26 adjusted gross profit vs. FY25 adjusted gross profit (12.1)% (28.1)% (19.6)%
Gross margin 30.6- 16.6- 22.5-
Adjusted gross margin 31.1- 16.6- 22.7-
Q4 FY25
Gross profit- 39,522 - 34,824 - - - 74,346
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) (15- - - (15-
Adjusted gross profit- 39,507 - 34,824 - - - 74,331
Gross margin 19.2- 22.1- 20.5-
Adjusted gross margin 19.2- 22.1- 20.5-
Adjusted EBITDA
Q4 FY26
Adjusted EBITDA- 16,145 - 12,324 - (9,727- - 18,742
% change - FY26 Adjusted EBITDA vs. FY25 Adjusted EBITDA 55.3- (41.1)% 14.9- (5.8)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.4- 8.1- 7.1-
Q4 FY25
Adjusted EBITDA- 10,398 - 20,938 - (11,430- - 19,906
Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.1- 13.3- 5.5-
(1)See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share"
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated
Net Sales
Net sales - Q4 FY26 YTD- 685,053 - 668,376 - - - 1,353,429
Net sales - Q4 FY25 YTD- 888,626 - 671,154 - - - 1,559,780
% change - FY26 net sales vs. FY25 net sales (22.9)% (0.4)% (13.2)%
Gross Profit
Q4 FY26 YTD
Gross profit- 156,895 - 115,217 - - - 272,112
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 5,382 - - 5,382
Adjusted gross profit- 162,277 - 115,217 - - - 277,494
% change - FY26 gross profit vs. FY25 gross profit (18.7)% (18.4)% (18.5)%
% change - FY26 adjusted gross profit vs. FY25 adjusted gross profit (16.6)% (18.4)% (17.4)%
Gross margin 22.9- 17.2- 20.1-
Adjusted gross margin 23.7- 17.2- 20.5-
Q4 FY25 YTD
Gross profit- 192,910 - 141,148 - - - 334,058
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 1,764 - - 1,764
Adjusted gross profit- 194,674 - 141,148 - - - 335,822
Gross margin 21.7- 21.0- 21.4-
Adjusted gross margin 21.9- 21.0- 21.5-
Adjusted EBITDA
Q4 FY26 YTD
Adjusted EBITDA- 61,236 - 63,458 - (35,686- - 89,008
% change - FY26 Adjusted EBITDA vs. FY25 Adjusted EBITDA (6.5)% (26.2)% 5.3- (21.8)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.9- 9.5- 6.6-
Q4 FY25 YTD
Adjusted EBITDA- 65,470 - 86,000 - (37,681- - 113,789
Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.4- 12.8- 7.3-
(1)See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share"
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted:
Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
2026 2025 2026 2025
Gross profit, GAAP- 59,203 - 74,346 - 272,112 - 334,058
Adjustments to Cost of sales:
Plant closure related costs, net 580 (15- 5,382 1,380
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - - - 384
Gross profit, as adjusted- 59,783 - 74,331 - 277,494 - 335,822
Reconciliation of Operating Loss, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted:
Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
2026 2025 2026 2025
Operating loss, GAAP- (55,663- - (251,678- - (203,481- - (461,603-
Adjustments to Cost of sales:
Plant closure related costs, net 580 (15- 5,382 1,380
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - - - 384
Adjustments to Operating expenses(a)-
Goodwill impairment 42,293 227,364 193,219 428,882
Transaction and integration costs, net 9,390 86 14,125 (488-
Productivity and transformation costs 4,520 5,033 22,039 21,530
Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 1,703 1,219 4,867 3,473
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 430 24,911 27,394 66,940
Plant closure related costs, net 93 1 374 (165-
Proceeds from insurance claim(c) - - (25,900- -
CEO succession - 4,774 - 4,774
Operating income, as adjusted- 3,346 - 11,695 - 38,019 - 65,107
Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net (Loss) Income, as Adjusted:
Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
2026 2025 2026 2025
Net loss, GAAP- (61,949- - (272,615- - (304,923- (530,841-
Adjustments to Cost of sales:
Plant closure related costs, net 580 (15- 5,382 1,380
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - - - 384
Adjustments to Operating expenses(a)-
Goodwill impairment 42,293 227,364 193,219 428,882
Transaction and integration costs, net 9,390 86 14,125 (488-
Productivity and transformation costs 4,520 5,033 22,039 21,530
Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 1,703 1,219 4,867 3,473
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 430 24,911 27,394 66,940
Plant closure related costs, net 93 1 374 (165-
Proceeds from insurance claim(c) - - (25,900- -
CEO succession - 4,774 - 4,774
Adjustments to Interest and other expense (income), net(d)-
Unrealized currency losses 328 3,116 951 3,941
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 209 (5,396- 48,710 (3,194-
Adjustments to (Benefit) provision for income taxes:
Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1,992- 9,838 (1,859- 11,453
Net (loss) income, as adjusted- (4,395- - (1,684- - (15,621- 8,069
Net loss margin (23.5)% (75.0)% (22.5)% (34.0)%
Adjusted net (loss) income margin (1.7)% (0.5)% (1.2)% 0.5-
Diluted shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: 90,996 89,024 90,736 90,127
Diluted shares used in the calculation of adjusted net (loss) income per common share: 90,996 89,024 90,736 90,380
Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP- (0.68- - (3.06- - (3.36- - (5.89-
Diluted net (loss) income per common share, as adjusted- (0.05- - (0.02- - (0.17- - 0.09
(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, productivity and transformation costs, long-lived asset and intangibles impairment and goodwill impairment.
(b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.
(c) Represents a receivable under the Company's representation and warranty insurance related to one of its prior acquisitions, which was collected on January 2, 2026.
(d) Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency losses, loss (gain) on sale of assets and other expense, net.
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
Q4 FY26North America International Hain Consolidated
Net sales- 111,817 - 151,252 - 263,069
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 14,056 731 14,787
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (18- 1,596 1,578
Organic net sales- 97,779 - 148,925 - 246,704
Q4 FY25
Net sales- 205,790 - 157,558 - 363,348
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 109,615 2,475 112,090
Organic net sales- 96,175 - 155,083 - 251,258
Net sales decline (45.7)% (4.0)% (27.6)%
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (47.4)% (1.0)% (26.2)%
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.0)% 1.0- 0.4-
Organic net sales growth (decline) 1.7- (4.0)% (1.8)%
Q4 FY26 YTDNorth America International Hain Consolidated
Net sales- 685,053 - 668,376 - 1,353,429
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 252,165 5,659 257,824
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 249 29,363 29,612
Organic net sales- 432,639 - 633,354 - 1,065,993
Q4 FY25 YTD
Net sales- 888,626 - 671,154 - 1,559,780
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 456,786 9,251 466,037
Organic net sales- 431,840 - 661,903 - 1,093,743
Net sales decline (22.9)% (0.4)% (13.2)%
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (23.1)% (0.5)% (12.6)%
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.0- 4.4- 1.9-
Organic net sales growth (decline) 0.2- (4.3)% (2.5)%
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Organic Net Sales Growth by Category
(unaudited and in thousands)
Q4 FY26Baby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Snacks Personal CareHain Consolidated
Net sales- 52,313 - 55,370 - 135,004 - 8,515 - 11,867 - 263,069
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 167 - 1,444 1,309 11,867 14,787
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 203 778 569 28 - 1,578
Organic net sales- 51,943 - 54,592 - 132,991 - 7,178 - - - 246,704
Q4 FY25
Net sales- 59,327 - 55,783 - 140,196 - 93,324 - 14,718 - 363,348
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 879 42 10,852 85,599 14,718 112,090
Organic net sales- 58,448 - 55,741 - 129,344 - 7,725 - - - 251,258
Net sales decline (11.8)% (0.7)% (3.7)% (90.9)% (19.4)% (27.6)%
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (1.0)% 0.0- (6.9)% (83.8)% n/a
 (26.2)%
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.3- 1.4- 0.4- 0.0- n/a
 0.4-
Organic net sales (decline) growth (11.1)% (2.1)% 2.8- (7.1)% n/a
 (1.8)%
Q4 FY26 YTDBaby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Snacks Personal CareHain Consolidated
Net sales- 214,828 - 255,979 - 620,121 - 213,208 - 49,293 - 1,353,429
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 2,849 32 20,732 184,918 49,293 257,824
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 3,667 8,897 16,013 1,035 - 29,612
Organic net sales- 208,312 - 247,050 - 583,376 - 27,255 - - - 1,065,993
Q4 FY25 YTD
Net sales- 241,552 - 245,147 - 639,507 - 371,012 - 62,562 - 1,559,780
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 5,291 145 56,252 341,787 62,562 466,037
Organic net sales- 236,261 - 245,002 - 583,255 - 29,225 - - - 1,093,743
Net sales (decline) growth (11.1)% 4.4- (3.0)% (42.5)% (21.2)% (13.2)%
Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (0.8)% (0.0)% (5.5)% (36.1)% n/a
 (12.6)%
Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 1.5- 3.6- 2.5- 0.3- n/a
 1.9-
Organic net sales (decline) growth (11.8)% 0.8- 0.0- (6.7)% n/a
 (2.5)%
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited and in thousands)
Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
2026 2025 2026 2025
Net loss- (61,949- - (272,615- - (304,923- - (530,841-
Depreciation and amortization 13,508 11,357 52,552 44,259
Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 24 104 351 1,813
Interest expense, net 10,431 11,689 50,154 47,773
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,097- 9,551 (2,208- 15,297
Stock-based compensation, net 1,279 (1,273- 5,471 8,149
Unrealized currency losses 328 3,116 951 3,823
Certain litigation expenses, net(a) 1,703 1,219 4,867 3,473
Proceeds from insurance claim(b) - - (25,900- -
Restructuring activities
Productivity and transformation costs 4,520 5,033 22,039 21,530
Plant closure related costs, net 673 (14- 2,206 1,215
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - - - 384
CEO succession - 4,774 - 4,774
Acquisitions, divestitures and other
Transaction and integration costs, net 9,390 86 14,125 (488-
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 209 (5,396- 48,710 (3,194-
Impairment charges
Goodwill impairment 42,293 227,364 193,219 428,882
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 430 24,911 27,394 66,940
Adjusted EBITDA- 18,742 - 19,906 - 89,008 - 113,789
(a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.
(b) Represents a receivable under the Company's representation and warranty insurance related to one of its prior acquisitions, which was collected on January 2, 2026.
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Free Cash Flow
(unaudited and in thousands)
Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Year to Date
2026 2025 2026 2025
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities- 11,443 - (2,648- - 78,269 - 22,115
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,609- (6,224- (20,613- (25,284-
Free cash flow- 6,834 - (8,872- - 57,656 - (3,169-
THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Debt
(unaudited and in thousands)
June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
Debt
Current portion of long-term debt- 557,552 - 7,653
Long-term debt, less current portion 292 697,168
Total debt 557,844 704,821
Less: Cash and cash equivalents 58,078 54,355
Net debt- 499,766 - 650,466

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.