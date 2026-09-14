VisionWave Holdings, Inc.: VisionWave Files U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application Describing ARGUS, a Proposed Space-Enabled, AI-Driven Counter-Drone Defense Architecture

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), an advanced defense technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, RF sensing, and next-generation defense technologies, today announced that it has filed a U.S. non-provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO") describing ARGUS, a proposed space-enabled, AI-driven counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) architecture that the Company is developing.

The U.S. patent application, Serial No. 19/797,497, filed on September 4, 2026, 2026, is titled "Systems and Methods of Detecting and Countering Drone Attacks by Space-Enabled, AI-Driven Counter-UAS Architecture." The application claims priority to U.S. provisional patent application Serial No. 63/940,940, filed on December 15, 2025, and describes an integrated architecture intended to detect, classify, track, evaluate, and respond to hostile drones and other low-altitude aerial threats over wide geographic areas. The application has not yet been examined by the USPTO. Patent applications are frequently rejected or allowed only with claims narrower than those originally filed, and there can be no assurance that any patent will issue from the application, that the scope of any issued claims will be the same as the claims as filed, or that any patent that issues will provide VisionWave with a competitive advantage or withstand challenge.

As described in the application, ARGUS is intended to combine space-based surveillance, artificial intelligence, ground-based sensing, resilient communications, cybersecurity, command and control, and multiple types of defensive effectors into a coordinated counter-UAS system.

ARGUS is an architecture described in a pending patent application and remains in development. ARGUS has not been built, integrated or tested as a system, and no prototype of the complete architecture exists. VisionWave does not own or operate any satellites and has no agreement with any satellite operator, launch provider, government agency or other party for the space segment or any other element of ARGUS. The capabilities described in this press release are those set out in the application; they have not been demonstrated or independently validated. Developing, testing and fielding ARGUS would require substantial additional capital, third-party participation and government authorizations, none of which is assured, and ARGUS has not generated any revenue.

The patent application describes a space segment incorporating satellites equipped with electro-optical and infrared sensors, with optional synthetic aperture radar and RF sensing capabilities, intended to provide wide-area surveillance and early detection. Under the described architecture, information collected from space would be combined with information from ground-based radar, RF, and EO/IR sensors to form a unified recognized air picture.

A central element of the described architecture is an AI-based object-recognition methodology designed to analyze the structural geometry of airborne objects. Rather than relying solely on conventional image classification, the methodology described in the application is designed to identify structural key points such as rotor hubs, arms, fuselage features, wings, and payload attachment points and to use multi-view information to generate virtual three-dimensional representations of potential targets. This approach is intended to improve classification where a target is partially obscured or observed from difficult viewing angles; its performance has not been validated through testing

The application also describes multi-sensor fusion and AI-based threat assessment, combining information from satellites, radar, RF detectors, EO/IR sensors, and other sources. The described system is designed to update target tracks and threat scores continuously as additional evidence becomes available and to use those assessments within command-and-control logic to determine whether an object should be monitored, generate a warning, or be considered for engagement, with any engagement subject to authorization by a human operator.

Another component of the disclosed architecture is SkyWeave, an AI-controlled high-frequency (HF) communications backbone, also in development, designed to provide resilient beyond-line-of-sight command and control. As described in the application, the HF network would dynamically evaluate ionospheric conditions, interference, link quality, mission requirements, and other factors to select frequencies, transmission power, antenna configurations, relay nodes, and communications routes. The architecture is intended to maintain command connectivity when SATCOM, cellular, microwave, or terrestrial communications are degraded, jammed, or unavailable.

The application also describes a security architecture for protecting command, communications, and navigation information, including authentication, encryption, session security, key establishment, and synchronous or asynchronous key-exchange techniques designed for constrained and intermittently available communications environments.

The described system is designed to coordinate a layered mix of defensive responses rather than depend upon a single interceptor technology. Depending upon mission conditions, threat assessment, communications availability, rules of engagement, and collateral-risk considerations, the architecture described in the application would coordinate interceptor drones, RF jammers, deceptive navigation techniques, kinetic systems, directed-energy systems, high-power microwave systems, and other effectors. In the United States, the use of RF jamming, navigation spoofing and certain other counter-UAS mitigation technologies is restricted by federal law and is generally limited to specifically authorized government agencies, and similar restrictions apply in many other jurisdictions. These restrictions may limit the potential customers for, and permitted uses of, ARGUS.

"ARGUS represents our vision for moving counter-drone defense toward an intelligent, distributed defense architecture," said Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave. "The objective is to connect detection, artificial intelligence, resilient communications, cybersecurity, command and control, and multiple defensive technologies into a single coordinated system. By combining space-based awareness with terrestrial sensors and resilient HF communications, ARGUS is being designed for the increasingly contested environments in which we believe future counter-UAS systems will need to operate."

The patent application additionally describes predictive trajectory modeling and defensive swarm concepts. Under the described approach, AI models would forecast likely target positions and behavior, allowing defensive assets to be positioned along predicted ingress corridors, and the architecture would coordinate defensive drones using global sensor information, resilient HF communications, encrypted navigation information, and local autonomous control.

VisionWave believes the filing is a step in the development of ARGUS and is consistent with the Company's broader strategy of developing AI-enabled, resilient, and distributed defense technologies intended to operate across space, RF, cyber, autonomous, and physical domains.

About ARGUS

ARGUS is a proposed space-enabled counter-UAS architecture, in development by VisionWave and described in a pending U.S. patent application, that is designed to integrate wide-area sensing, artificial intelligence, multi-sensor fusion, resilient communications, secure command and control, and layered countermeasure technologies. The architecture is intended to support defense against small unmanned aircraft, autonomous aerial systems, loitering munitions, and coordinated drone threats across geographically distributed operating environments. ARGUS has not been commercialized, is not available for sale and has not generated any revenue.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is https://www.vwav.inc. Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or any filing of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of those laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the prosecution of U.S. Patent Application Serial No. 19/797,497 and the scope of any patent that may issue from it; the design, development, capabilities, testing, performance, potential applications, commercialization and future deployment of ARGUS, SkyWeave and other VisionWave technologies; the Company's ability to obtain the satellite, communications, effector and other capabilities, third-party participation and government authorizations that the ARGUS architecture contemplates; and the Company's business strategy. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed to," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "intended to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "vision," "will," "would" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, among others: the risk that the USPTO rejects the application or allows only claims narrower than those sought, that any patent that issues is challenged, invalidated or circumvented, or that third parties hold patents that the ARGUS architecture would infringe; the early stage of development of ARGUS and SkyWeave, which have not been built or tested as integrated systems and may never be successfully developed; the Company's need for substantial additional capital to develop ARGUS and its other technologies, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, and the dilution that may result from equity financings, including sales under the Company's at-the-market offering programs, conversions of outstanding convertible debentures and exercises of outstanding warrants; the Company's dependence on third parties for satellites, launch services, space-based data, effectors and other elements that it does not own or produce; legal restrictions on the use of RF jamming, navigation spoofing, directed-energy and other counter-UAS mitigation technologies, and the need for spectrum, export and other governmental authorizations; U.S. export control laws and regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, and any secrecy order that may be imposed with respect to the application; the lengthy, uncertain and budget-dependent nature of government procurement, and the absence of any contract or award for ARGUS; competition from larger, better-capitalized defense contractors; the performance and reliability of artificial-intelligence models; cybersecurity risks; the Company's limited operating history and revenue, history of losses and the substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market's continued listing requirements, including the minimum bid price requirement; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.