Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Provides 2026 Operational Update

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to provide an operational update on activities at its Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia.

Key Highlights

Gold Production and Sales: Produced approximately 4,884 ounces of gold from 19,014 tonnes mined at an average grade of 7.99 g/t Au up to August 31, 2026. Sold 18,499 tonnes at an average grade of 8.05 g/t Au, representing 4,788 contained gold ounces. In addition, 770 ounces was sold as gold concentrate for a total of 5,558 ounces.



Produced approximately 4,884 ounces of gold from 19,014 tonnes mined at an average grade of 7.99 g/t Au up to August 31, 2026. Sold 18,499 tonnes at an average grade of 8.05 g/t Au, representing 4,788 contained gold ounces. In addition, 770 ounces was sold as gold concentrate for a total of 5,558 ounces. Ore Inventory: Current inventory of approximately 8,100 tonnes, supporting continued marine shipment schedules through the remainder of 2026.



Current inventory of approximately 8,100 tonnes, supporting continued marine shipment schedules through the remainder of 2026. Underground Development: Completed 2,265 metres of underground development year-to-date, comprising 1,041 metres of operating development and 1,224 metres of capital development.



Completed 2,265 metres of underground development year-to-date, comprising 1,041 metres of operating development and 1,224 metres of capital development. Mustang Production and Growth: Successfully mined the Alhambra vein stopes in the upper Mustang and added new stopes to the mine plan following positive drilling results that extended the Alhambra vein. Production long-hole drilling is underway on the BK-9870 vein system, with stoping scheduled to begin by late Q3 2026.



Successfully mined the Alhambra vein stopes in the upper Mustang and added new stopes to the mine plan following positive drilling results that extended the Alhambra vein. Production long-hole drilling is underway on the BK-9870 vein system, with stoping scheduled to begin by late Q3 2026. Lower Mustang Development: Advanced the Lower Mustang Decline by 329 metres in 2026, opening access to the 1045, 1030 and 1015 levels, supporting development of 13 new mineralized headings, with five currently producing and multiple additional headings planned following positive BK and Alhambra vein intercept drill results.



Advanced the Lower Mustang Decline by 329 metres in 2026, opening access to the 1045, 1030 and 1015 levels, supporting development of 13 new mineralized headings, with five currently producing and multiple additional headings planned following positive BK and Alhambra vein intercept drill results. Bralorne West Development: Completed 108 metres of capital development on the Bralorne West Decline in 2025 and 296 metres in 2026 for a total of 404 metres. Constructed a resource definition drill bay at the bottom of the ramp, and commenced Phase 3 lateral development on September 3, 2026, to advance towards the centre of the Bralorne West Zone.



Completed 108 metres of capital development on the Bralorne West Decline in 2025 and 296 metres in 2026 for a total of 404 metres. Constructed a resource definition drill bay at the bottom of the ramp, and commenced Phase 3 lateral development on September 3, 2026, to advance towards the centre of the Bralorne West Zone. Key Underground Infrastructure: Installed and commissioned a 20-person refuge station, completed the 1045L-to-1030L ventilation raise, and progressed construction of a secondary underground explosives magazine.



Installed and commissioned a 20-person refuge station, completed the 1045L-to-1030L ventilation raise, and progressed construction of a secondary underground explosives magazine. Surface Infrastructure Expansion: Completed major earthworks and site preparation at the Mustang Mine to support future growth, including infrastructure for the crushing and sorting facility, electrical upgrades, maintenance facilities, and waste rock storage expansion.



Completed major earthworks and site preparation at the Mustang Mine to support future growth, including infrastructure for the crushing and sorting facility, electrical upgrades, maintenance facilities, and waste rock storage expansion. Power Upgrades: Installation of a new 1.2 MW power plant with 100% redundancy is underway, with infrastructure in place to expand capacity to 2.4 MW in the future.



Installation of a new 1.2 MW power plant with 100% redundancy is underway, with infrastructure in place to expand capacity to 2.4 MW in the future. Ventilation Upgrades: Procured two 100-hp primary ventilation fans and completed associated engineering. Ventilation projects at Mustang and Bralorne West remain on schedule for commissioning in October and are expected to deliver approximately 55,000 cubic feet per minute (cfm) of additional airflow to the mine, enabling higher development and production rates.



Procured two 100-hp primary ventilation fans and completed associated engineering. Ventilation projects at Mustang and Bralorne West remain on schedule for commissioning in October and are expected to deliver approximately 55,000 cubic feet per minute (cfm) of additional airflow to the mine, enabling higher development and production rates. Camp Expansion: Commissioned a new 32 bed accommodation facility, commenced removal and replacement of legacy camp infrastructure for a new 42 bed dormitory, mine dry, and recreation facilities.



Commissioned a new 32 bed accommodation facility, commenced removal and replacement of legacy camp infrastructure for a new 42 bed dormitory, mine dry, and recreation facilities. Resource Conversion Drilling: Completed 26,730 metres of drilling as of August 31, 2026, including 14,933 metres at the Mustang Mine and 11,797 metres at the Bralorne West Mine. Three drill rigs remain active across the project, with plans to add a fourth drill in Q1, 2027.



Completed 26,730 metres of drilling as of August 31, 2026, including 14,933 metres at the Mustang Mine and 11,797 metres at the Bralorne West Mine. Three drill rigs remain active across the project, with plans to add a fourth drill in Q1, 2027. PEA Advancement: Engineering, mine planning, and economic evaluations for the PEA are progressing and remains on schedule, with a completion date targeted for early Q4.



Engineering, mine planning, and economic evaluations for the PEA are progressing and remains on schedule, with a completion date targeted for early Q4. Permitting Progress: The 750 tonnes per day (tpd) permit amendment was submitted in July and is under review by governing agencies. The Company initiated work on a major joint permitting amendment for production beyond 750 tpd and construction of on-site mill. Baseline studies commenced in August 2026.



The 750 tonnes per day (tpd) permit amendment was submitted in July and is under review by governing agencies. The Company initiated work on a major joint permitting amendment for production beyond 750 tpd and construction of on-site mill. Baseline studies commenced in August 2026. Crushing and Sorting Facility: Detailed engineering is progressing. Major long lead time equipment including the jaw crusher, vibrating screen plant and cone crusher have started to arrive, site earthworks preparation is underway, and construction activities are scheduled to accelerate through Q4 2026.



Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker, commented, "Congratulations to the Talisker team for successful execution on what has been a very busy year at Bralorne. A focused and combined effort has been undertaken to build the platform for growth, with key advancement on surface infrastructure, ventilation, power, accommodation, permitting, resource conversion and most importantly development, with the opening of three new mining levels at Mustang and the completion of ramp access to our second planned mining centre at Bralorne West. With the upcoming release of our PEA, we look forward to the continued delivery of our objectives."

Upcoming Webinar

The Company will host a webinar on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 2:00 pm ET, during which management will review the results outlined in this news release and provide an update on ongoing activities at the Bralorne Gold Project.

Please register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rd2ilciTQxqA-rgolzhHnA

The webinar livestream replay will also be available after the event: https://bit.ly/adcap-youtube.

Mining Operations

As of August 31, 2026, Talisker has achieved the following year-to-date operating results:

19,014 tonnes mined at an average grade of 7.99 g/t gold, producing approximately 4,884 ounces of gold,



20,644 tonnes delivered to the Company's crushing facilities in Lillooet, including approximately 1,137 tonnes of mineralized material mined at the end of 2025,



18,499 tonnes sold at an average grade of 8.05 g/t gold, representing approximately 4,788 ounces of contained gold.



At the Mustang Mine, year-to-date mining activities include:

Successful extraction of the Alhambra stopes between the 1090 and 1120 Levels, located within the upper Mustang Mine Zone.



Recent diamond drilling results identified additional mineralized material on the western extension of the Alhambra vein, resulting in the addition of new stopes to the mine plan that were not previously forecast. These stopes are expected to be mined following completion of lateral development on the 1105 and 1120 Levels.



In parallel, production long-hole drilling of the BK-9870 vein network in the upper Mustang Mine is currently underway, with stope extraction scheduled to commence in late Q3 2026 (Figure 3).



Ore production continues from active on-vein lateral development on the 1060, 1045, 1030, and 1015 Levels. This production is supplemented by high-grade material from legacy mining areas in the upper Mustang, supporting overall production and grade performance.



Continued advancement of the Lower Mustang Decline has totaled 329 metres in 2026, providing access to the 1045, 1030 and 1015 Levels, with development now progressing toward the 1000 Level.



Decline development in 2026 provided access to 13 new mineralized headings, with five currently in production, two additional headings planned on the 1015 Level following encouraging results from the BK Vein, and two Alhambra Vein extensions planned on the 1105 and 1120 Levels based on positive drill results.



Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Bralorne West Access Decline were completed in 2026, consisting of 296 metres of capital development that extended underground access to the Bralorne West Zone. Subsequent work included construction of an underground diamond drill bay to support resource definition drilling. Phase 3 commenced on September 3, 2026, advancing capital development toward the centre of the Bralorne West Zone, the Black Bird ventilation raise, and future ore headings on the 1060 Level.



Other key work completed underground includes:



Installation and commissioning of a 20 person refuge station in the Bralorne West Decline;

Completion of a ventilation raise connecting the 1045L and 1030L levels at the Mustang Mine;

Development of a secondary underground explosives magazine, which will be completed by mid-October.





Table 1: Year to Date Mine Operations Metrics

Description Lateral Metres Tonnes Lateral Development OPEX 1,041 18,477 Lateral Development CAPEX 1,224 59,811 TOTAL 2,265 86,381 Mined Ore - Lateral - 12,452 Mined Ore - Stoping - 6,604 Mined Ore - Legacy - 920 TOTAL 19,976

Talisker continues to accumulate material at its crushing and storage facility in Lillooet, British Columbia, in preparation for its next scheduled shipment. The Company currently has stockpiles totaling 7,606 tonnes, including:

7,091 tonnes grading 6.54 g/t gold of crushed mineralized material

515 tonnes grading 5.68 g/t gold of uncrushed mineralized material

Trucking operations from the Lillooet crushing facility to the Pembina Port of North Vancouver are ongoing, and the Company anticipates its next marine shipment will depart in late October or early November 2026.

Table 2: Bralorne Gold Project 2026 Crushing, Shipping and Stockpile Metrics.

*Differences in the totals are rounding errors.

Description Tonnes (wmt) Gold Grade (g/t Au) Gold Ounces Mined First Marine Vessel Shipment 10,944 8.71 3,064 Current Lillooet Stockpile 6,284 6.00 1,212 Current Pembina Stockpile 807 10.77 279 TOTAL 18,035 7.86 4,558* Uncrushed Lillooet Stockpile 515 5.68 94



Capital and Surface Infrastructure Projects

Mustang Surface Earthworks

Talisker continued investing in critical site infrastructure to support future production growth. At the Mustang Mine, clearing, grading, and earthworks commenced to expand the portal area and prepare for several major infrastructure projects. A new laydown and storage pad was completed to support the storage of supplies and equipment. The expanded site footprint will accommodate:

Upgrades to the waste rock storage facility with a water diversion non-contact ditch, a contact water ditch and a contact water catchment pond;

Adjustments to the Mustang Mine Road to accommodate space for the Crushing and Sorting Facility;

Planned electrical infrastructure upgrades;

Construction of a new heavy duty equipment maintenance facility; and

The sorting facility foundation.



Electrical Upgrades

Construction is underway to upgrade site electrical infrastructure to support long term mining power requirements. A 1.2MW diesel power generator with 100% redundancy is currently being installed along with 5kV site distribution to enable continuous electrical power supply for underground development and production. Infrastructure will be pre-installed to allow for an additional 1.2MW to bring the total power availability to 2.4MW with redundancy when required. Commissioning is planned to be complete by the end of September.

Ventilation

Engineering design and procurement of two 100-horsepower primary ventilation fans, together with the associated steel fan support structure, were completed during 2026. Installation and commissioning at the Mustang Mine portal are planned for Q3 and represent a key component of the Company's long term ventilation strategy. Once operational, the fan installation and associated ducting network are expected to significantly increase ventilation capacity into both the Mustang and Bralorne West mines, supporting higher development and production rates while improving current underground operating conditions.

Within the Lower Mustang Zone, ventilation infrastructure was further advanced through the completion of the 1045L to 1030L ventilation raise and the 1030L ventilation bulkhead. These key infrastructure components allow fresh air to be delivered directly to active mining faces on the 1045L, 1030L, and 1015L, as well as the Lower Mustang Decline, currently advancing toward the 1000L Level. This improved ventilation network is expected to increase face availability, enhance operational flexibility, and allow air to be delivered further along strike, providing the ability to extend sill development should mineralization continue beyond the current mine design.

At the Bralorne West Mine, progress on the Bralorne West Decline ventilation upgrade remains on schedule, with three of five key project stages completed during Q3. Installation of the hardline ducting network began in early September, and commissioning is expected in late October following completion of the Mustang Mine power upgrades. The upgraded system is designed to provide approximately 55,000 cfm of airflow, enabling continued advancement of the Bralorne West Decline and will support development access to the mineralized zones in the Bralorne West zone.

Camp Infrastructure

Significant progress was also achieved in workforce accommodation infrastructure in 2026. Talisker successfully installed and commissioned a new 32 bed accommodation facility in Q2. Demolition of legacy camp facilities commenced in Q3 to make way for a new mine dry and shower facility, a 42 bed dormitory, a modern kitchen and recreation complex and a new mine dry facility. Installation is scheduled for the third and fourth quarters.

Capital and Infrastructure Project Investments, 2026

To date, Talisker has invested $13.4 million on capital infrastructure projects in 2026. Collectively, these investments in both surface and underground mine infrastructure and workforce accommodations strengthen the operational foundation required to support increased mining rates, future production growth, and long term value creation at the Bralorne Gold Project.

Geology and Resource Definition Activities

Geological activities in 2026 focused on delineation drilling, underground mapping, underground grade control sampling, stockpile sampling, geological interpretation, and resource modelling across several key mineralized zones, including:

Mustang Mine

Alhambra Vein

BK Vein

BK-9870 Vein

M1 Vein

Bralorne West Mine

101 Vein

276 Vein

277 Vein

278 Vein

55HW Vein

55 Vein

26,730 metres of resource conversion drilling have been completed as of August 31, 2026, including 14,933 metres in the producing Mustang Main Zone and 11,797 metres in the developing Bralorne West Zone. The Company currently has three diamond drills operating across the project, with drilling focused on resource growth, resource conversion, and supporting future mine development. A fourth diamond drill is anticipated for Q1 2027.

Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

Work on the Company's updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") continues to advance. Engineering, mine planning, infrastructure design, and economic evaluation activities remain on schedule, with completion of the PEA targeted as planned for late Q3 to early Q4, 2026.

The PEA is expected to provide an updated assessment of the long term development potential of the Bralorne Gold Project and support future growth planning.

Permitting Update

750 Tonne Per Day Bridge Application

The Mines Act permit amendment application, originally submitted in December 2025, underwent a comprehensive review and update to align the application with planned development. The application was significantly updated and resubmitted in July 2026. Key updates include:

Modernization of the Reclamation and Closure Plan;

Expansion of the mine plan to a five year operating horizon at 750 tonnes per day; and

Relocation of planned camp infrastructure.



Major Permit Amendment

In July 2026, Talisker commenced a Joint Application Permit Amendment process to amend its Mines Act Permit and Environmental Management Act permits related to air emissions and effluent discharge. The amendments are designed to facilitate production rates above 750 tonnes per day and enable the construction of a milling facility at the Bralorne Gold Project.

Baseline environmental programs that will inform this application commenced in August 2026. Development of the permitting schedule is currently underway, with submission of the application targeted for 2027-

Crushing and Sorting Facility Update

Detailed engineering for the Crushing and Sorting Facility is progressing well, with key long lead time equipment deliveries now underway. The jaw crusher, cone crusher, and vibrating screen plant have been delivered. The sprung span structures that will house the equipment will begin manufacturing shortly and will start delivering in October, and additional equipment is expected to arrive throughout the fall, including the TOMRA sorter in Q4. Site preparation and earthworks are currently underway to support facility construction this fall, marking an important project milestone.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Weaver, P.Geo., Talisker's Chief Production Geologist, Richard Murrell, C.Eng FIMMM, Talisker's General Manager and Hugh Boden, P.Eng, Talisker's Senior Mine Engineer, who are Qualified Persons as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Weaver, Mr. Murrell, and Mr. Boden are not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate. In particular, the Company advises that it does not have defined mineral reserves and it has not based its production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals. Furthermore, historically, projects that are in production without defined mineral reserves have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will proceed as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.