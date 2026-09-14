BRAZIL POTASH CORP: Brazil Potash Reduces Upfront Capex with 28-Year Construction & Backup Power Contract

A 20 MW modular diesel power plant is expected to supply electricity for the construction of two mine shafts, the processing plant, and the port/terminal until the grid connection line (SIN) is completed; it will then serve as a backup power system for 23 years once mining operations begin

The agreement removes approximately $33 million of upfront power costs from the Autazes Project's construction budget and is expected to deliver approximately $10 million in net savings over the life of the contract

Combined with the Company's offtake agreements covering approximately 91% of planned production and the recent enactment of Brazil's Profert program to support domestic fertilizer production, this agreement represents another step in advancing the Project's development and financing strategy



MANAUS, Brazil, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a critical mineral exploration and development company advancing the Autazes Potash Project (the "Autazes Project" or "Project") in Amazonas State, Brazil, today announced that its wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary, Potássio do Brasil Ltda., has signed a definitive agreement with Gera Center Amazônia Serviços e Locações De Máquinas e Equipamentos Ltda. ("Gera Center"), a Brazilian power generation company, for the implementation, operation and maintenance of a modular power plant for the Autazes Project. The agreement follows the non-binding memorandum of understanding announced in May 2026 and provides for a 28-year term: five years supplying power during construction, followed by 23 years as backup power once the mine is operating.

"Power is one of the most critical pieces of infrastructure for building and operating a mine in the Amazon, and this agreement represents an important step in securing the reliable power infrastructure required for the Autazes Project. By partnering with Gera Center under a Build-Own-Operate structure, we preserve construction capital for the mine while taking steps to ensure the Autazes Project has the reliable power it needs, both to build and for the life of the operation. This agreement is also part of our broader strategy to work with specialized infrastructure partners to reduce upfront capital requirements as we advance the Project toward construction," said Sergio Leite, President of Potassio do Brasil.

Why it matters for the Project

The Autazes site does not yet have access to Brazil's power grid. Under this agreement, Gera Center will supply and install diesel generators to power construction of the Project until the grid connection is completed, and that same equipment will later serve as backup power for the mine once a planned transmission line connects the site to the national grid (SIN).

Key terms

Structure: A Build-Own-Operate ("BOO") agreement. Gera Center funds, builds, owns and operates the plant for 28 years. The system will initially support Project construction and will subsequently operate in reserve mode as backup power.

Equipment: 45 modular containerized diesel generators, reaching a peak capacity of 20 megawatts. Initial capacity will be 10 megawatts, increasing to 20 megawatts over the first year, with initial mobilization to be completed within 120 days following issuance of the Order to Proceed.

Continuous Operation: Construction power (~5 years): During the continuous operation period, the agreement establishes contractual availability levels of at least 98% each month and 98.5% each year.

Reserve Operation: Backup power (~23 years): Following the continuous operation period, the power generation system will transition to reserve operation to provide backup power for the Project.

Cost impact: the agreement removes approximately $33 million of power-related spending from the Project's upfront construction budget (with a portion of Gera Center's cost recovery still occurring during the 5-year construction period) and is expected to deliver approximately $10 million in net savings over the life of the contract compared to earlier Project cost estimates.



This is one of several agreements Brazil Potash is pursuing to shift the cost of building infrastructure over to outside partners who fund, own and operate the equipment instead of the Company. The goal is to reduce how much Brazil Potash needs to raise and spend before the mine starts producing potash, thereby increasing equity investor returns, while still securing the reliable power the Project needs both to build and to run the mine long-term.

About Gera Center

Founded in 1991, Gera Center (www.geracenter.com.br) is a Brazilian power generation company with more than 35 years of expertise in mission-critical energy solutions for the industrial, mining, agribusiness, infrastructure, and construction sectors. Headquartered in Manaus, the company specializes in turnkey power generation systems, including the engineering, installation, operation, and maintenance of modular diesel power plants, with extensive experience supporting remote and logistically complex operations throughout the Amazon region.

Gera Center will deploy a 20 MW modular power plant utilizing high power-density technology designed to optimize footprint efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. The project is expected to create approximately 200 direct and indirect jobs during both the implementation and operational phases.

The company maintains a strong commitment to environmental responsibility through the use of modern low-emission equipment, optimized fuel and operational efficiency, and sustainable waste management practices focused on recycling and responsible disposal of operational residues whenever feasible.

With experience in power generation rapid mobilization capacity, and technical excellence, Gera Center is committed to delivering reliable and secure energy solutions for critical infrastructure and large-scale industrial projects across Brazil.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com), through its subsidiary Potássio do Brasil, is developing the Autazes Project to supply potash to one of the world's largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security, with among the highest amounts of fresh water and arable land and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, yet the country imported approximately 96% of the potash it consumed in 2025 despite hosting what is anticipated to be one of the world's largest undeveloped potash basins. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil's largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and in public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, are forward-looking statements, and include but are not limited to future business strategy, plans and goals, timelines and anticipated achievements, and growth of our business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings. These risks include, but are not limited to, including risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates; industry-related risks including fluctuations in potash supply and demand; timing and amount of capital expenditures; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities and other operational risks; political or economic developments; uncertainties and risks related to the capital markets and ability to raise additional funds for project construction; unexpected geological or environmental conditions; changes in government legislation and regulations; success in obtaining required licenses and permits, and risks related to legal, regulatory and licensing proceedings, including further appeals or challenges relating to the Autazes Project.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the implementation, operation and maintenance of the modular power plant by Gera Center; the anticipated term of the agreement and the expected use of the power generation system during both the construction and operational phases of the Autazes Project; the expected timing for mobilization, installation and commissioning of the power generation system; the anticipated capacity, availability and performance of the power generation system; the completion of the planned connection of the Autazes Project to Brazil's national power grid (SIN); the expected transition of the power generation system to reserve operation and its ability to provide backup power for the Autazes Project; the anticipated reduction of approximately $33 million in upfront power-related capital expenditures and the expected net savings over the life of the agreement; the Company's ability to reduce upfront capital requirements through Build-Own-Operate and other third-party infrastructure arrangements; the expected impact of such arrangements on the Company's financing requirements, capital structure and project economics; the Company's ability to secure additional infrastructure partnerships on acceptable terms or at all; the advancement, development, financing, construction and eventual operation of the Autazes Project; the expected benefits of the Company's existing offtake arrangements and other commercial agreements; statements regarding the Company's future capital requirements, business strategy, development plans and objectives; expected demand for potash in Brazil and the Company's ability to supply the Brazilian market; the anticipated transportation and logistics arrangements for potash production; and statements regarding the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and comply with all required permits, licences, approvals and regulatory authorizations necessary for the development and operation of the Autazes Project.

Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

Contact:

Brazil Potash Investor Relations info@brazilpotash.com