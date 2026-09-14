Village Farms International, Inc.: Village Farms Appoints Deepak Anand to Lead Global Government Affairs

Renowned industry expert brings proven experience in international market development and government relations

Appointment reflects Company's commitment to building long-term leadership positions in global cannabis markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced the appointment of Deepak Anand as Vice President of Government Affairs. In this newly created role, Mr. Anand will lead government relations, regulatory affairs and public policy strategies across the Company's global footprint, with a particular focus on activating new market and product growth opportunities. Mr. Anand brings close to two decades of experience at the intersection of cannabis policy, government relations and international market development, and will report directly to Chief Strategy Officer Brian Stevenson.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. DeGiglio commented, "Deepak is a widely respected voice in global cannabis policy, and his appointment reflects our increasing strategic focus on developing strong international government affairs as we continue expanding around the globe. We're proud to welcome him to Village Farms and believe his track record building relationships with regulators and policymakers across multiple continents will strengthen our ability to build long-term leadership positions in new and existing markets."

Deepak Anand commented, "Village Farms has built one of the most attractive platforms in the global cannabis industry, and I'm excited to join a company with such strong international growth ambitions. Over the course of my career, I've had the opportunity to work with licensed producers, policymakers and senior government officials around the world, and I look forward to bringing that experience to the Company as we continue navigating the evolving global regulatory landscape."

Prior to joining Village Farms, Deepak served as President of ASDA Consultancy Services, where he advised more than 40 cannabis companies globally, as well as consumer packaged goods and tobacco companies entering the cannabis industry. He also previously served as Vice President of Government Relations at Cannabis Compliance Inc. ("CCI"), a leading cannabis regulatory and compliance consulting firm later acquired by Deloitte, and as Vice President of Business Development at Zenabis. He has developed businesses across Europe, including in Germany and the United Kingdom, and has held several board and advisory roles across the global cannabis industry, including as an independent director of The Valens Company. Mr. Anand holds a Master of Business Administration from Vancouver Island University.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is a global leader in cannabis, plant-based consumer packaged goods, and sustainable innovation. With a legacy built on decades of Controlled Environment Agriculture expertise and Dutch farming practices, today the Company is one of the world's largest and most profitable cannabis operators with an asset portfolio that spans over 7 million square feet of advanced greenhouse and indoor cultivation assets.

In Canada, Village Farms operates the world's largest EU-GMP certified cannabis facility at its production campus in Delta, British Columbia, and exports products to international medical markets. The Company is also a market share leader in dried flower formats and produces and distributes some of the country's highest quality and best-selling strains, including its flagship Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush, one of the most widely consumed strains on the planet. Village Farms' Canadian brand portfolio includes Pure Sunfarms, Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Super Toast, Pure Laine, Tam Tams and Promenade.

In the Netherlands, the Company is one of only ten licensed operators in the country's regulated cannabis program, and in the United States its CBDistillery brand is one of the country's premier cannabinoid wellness platforms, and it also holds equity interests in cannabis businesses in Australia and Germany. Beyond cannabis, the Company holds an equity interest in Verdexa Holdings, a private venture pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a premier branded food platform, and its Clean Energy division transforms landfill gas into renewable natural gas and receives royalties on all revenues generated.

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