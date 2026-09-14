KBRA releases its recap of Platform Global 2026, which was held in Antibes, France, on 8-10 September. This year's event included panel discussions on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven investment and infrastructure growth, power and grid constraints, evolving financing structures, and technology and counterparty risks.

The conference also examined developments across data centres, AI compute infrastructure, energy, and capital formation and refinancing, with participants representing investors, operators, lenders, rating agencies, technology providers, and others.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

AI Credit: AI Compute Infrastructure-Cross-Sector Credit Considerations for GPU-, TPU-, and Accelerator-Intensive Assets

AI Compute Financings: Evaluating Re-Leasing Risk for GPUs and TPUs

Data Centers: Developments and Trends in Project Finance

AI Credit: Off to the Races-AI Infrastructure Commitments Are Reshaping the Credit Profiles of the AI-7 Companies

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1016986

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914558246/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance

+1 646-731-2372

andrew.giudici@kbra.com

Garret Tynan, Senior Managing Director, European Head Project Finance and Infrastructure

+353 1 588 1235

garret.tynan@kbra.com

Oscar Dupagne, Associate

+353 1 588 1194

oscar.dupagne@kbra.com

Adeeti Amin, Managing Director

+1 646-731-2332

adeeti.amin@kbra.com

Media Contact

Matt Turner, Associate Director

+353 1 588 1231

matt.turner@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com