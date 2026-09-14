KBRA releases its recap of Platform Global 2026, which was held in Antibes, France, on 8-10 September. This year's event included panel discussions on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven investment and infrastructure growth, power and grid constraints, evolving financing structures, and technology and counterparty risks.
The conference also examined developments across data centres, AI compute infrastructure, energy, and capital formation and refinancing, with participants representing investors, operators, lenders, rating agencies, technology providers, and others.
Click here to view the report.
Recent Publications
- AI Credit: AI Compute Infrastructure-Cross-Sector Credit Considerations for GPU-, TPU-, and Accelerator-Intensive Assets
- AI Compute Financings: Evaluating Re-Leasing Risk for GPUs and TPUs
- Data Centers: Developments and Trends in Project Finance
- AI Credit: Off to the Races-AI Infrastructure Commitments Are Reshaping the Credit Profiles of the AI-7 Companies
About KBRA
KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
Doc ID: 1016986
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914558246/en/
Contacts:
Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance
+1 646-731-2372
andrew.giudici@kbra.com
Garret Tynan, Senior Managing Director, European Head Project Finance and Infrastructure
+353 1 588 1235
garret.tynan@kbra.com
Oscar Dupagne, Associate
+353 1 588 1194
oscar.dupagne@kbra.com
Adeeti Amin, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2332
adeeti.amin@kbra.com
Media Contact
Matt Turner, Associate Director
+353 1 588 1231
matt.turner@kbra.com
Business Development Contact
Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com