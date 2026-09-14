Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Copper-gold explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received the next tranche of US$1.5-million relating to the divestment of its wholly owned Mongolian subsidiaries.

Now totalling US$6.5-million received, the remaining balance of US$3.5-million is scheduled on or before December 31st, 2026.

Total staged consideration is US$10-million, payable in full to Kincora, free and clear of any taxes, levies, or fees, but excluding certain contractual obligations of Kincora's.

For further details refer to the following prior Kincora releases:

"Kincora executes definitive agreements for divestment of Mongolian assets" (July 2nd, 2026)

"Kincora receives option payment for divestment of Mongolian assets" (May 19th, 2026)

About Kincora

Kincora Copper Limited ("KCC": ASX & TSXV) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy.

The Company is successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are located in Australia's Lachlan Fold Belt, one of the globe's leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar basin in NSW.

The Company has already unlocked over A$100 million of potential partner funding for multiple earlier stage and/or non-core porphyry projects. These initial deals have supported over 20,000 metres of drilling and over A$10m of partner funded exploration since late 2024, with management fees and exploration ramping up.

Various partner discussions are ongoing for its remaining 100% owned flagship and advanced exploration stage porphyry projects.

By having a significant portfolio of partner funded large porphyry projects, and very focused capital efficient programs at our other sole funded projects, the Company is seeking to position Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading project generator on the ASX.

The Company's website is: www.kincoracopper.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited

(ARBN 645 457 763)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the Company's divestment of the Mongolian asset portfolio, expectations for further milestone payment and compleation of the related transactions. The buyer, and its wholly owned subsidiary, are an arms-length group with assets and operations in Mongolia. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, milestones, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements.

Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other items: jurisdictional; counterparty; government approval; ESG; market; no material adverse change; and/or, general business conditions. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, and noting the receipt to date of three tranches of consideration totalling US$6.5-million of the proposed total US$10-million in total consideration it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct or the proposed transaction will met the milestones required to close or receive the final payment that is outstanding. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: market prices; approvals; continued availability of capital and financing and general economic; market or business conditions; and investor sentiment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information and statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Kincora receives further proceeds for divestment of Mongolian assets (September 14th, 2026)

Website: www.kincoracopper.com Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314139