Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) (OTCQB: EDMFF) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Scotia Mine has been selected as one of Nova Scotia's investment opportunities to be showcased in connection with the Canada Investment Summit, being held September 14-15, 2026.

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, stated: "We are very pleased that the Scotia Mine has been selected by Nova Scotia to be showcased as one of the Province's investment opportunities at the Canada Investment Summit. The Scotia Mine is an advanced brownfield critical minerals project with substantial existing infrastructure, a relatively low restart capital requirement and excellent access to power, roads and international shipping through Halifax.

With our amended Industrial Approval now in place and work underway on an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Feasibility Study, our focus is increasingly shifting toward financing, offtake and strategic partnerships required to restart the mine. The Summit provides an excellent opportunity to present the Scotia Mine directly to investors and potential partners looking for advanced Canadian critical mineral projects."

The Scotia Mine will be included in the Nova Scotia Digital Deal Book, which is being prepared for distribution to prospective investors and other participants at the Summit. EDM will also participate in investment and networking activities surrounding the Summit, including the Nova Scotia Networking Reception hosted by Premier Tim Houston on September 15, 2026.

The Canada Investment Summit provides EDM with an opportunity to introduce the Scotia Mine Restart Project to Canadian and international investors, financing groups and other potential strategic partners as the Company advances the project toward a planned restart.

SCOTIA MINE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

Located approximately 60 kilometres northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Scotia Mine is a past-producing zinc, lead and gypsum operation with substantial existing infrastructure, including a processing plant, tailings management facilities, grid power, paved highway access and proximity to the Port of Halifax.

The Company is currently completing a comprehensive project update program that includes an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, a new Preliminary Feasibility Study, mine optimization, environmental and permitting activities and exploration targeting additional zinc, lead, gypsum and precious metals.

EDM's investment profile prepared for the Summit highlights several attributes of the Scotia Mine, including certain economic and operating metrics from the Company's NI 43-101 Preliminary Feasibility Study dated December 30, 2021 (the "2021 PFS"):

Advanced brownfield development project with substantial existing infrastructure;

Estimated initial capital expenditures of approximately C$31 million;

After-tax IRR of 69% as reported in the 2021 PFS;

14-year mine life as reported in the 2021 PFS;

Approximately 150 direct jobs expected during operations; and

Opportunities for strategic equity investment, project financing and concentrate offtake partnerships.

The economic and operating metrics from the 2021 PFS referenced above are historical estimates. The Company is currently preparing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Feasibility Study, and the results of those studies may differ materially from the estimates contained in the 2021 PFS.

The 2021 PFS reported total Proven and Probable base metal Mineral Reserves of 13.66 million tonnes grading 2.03% zinc and 1.10% lead, together with 5.18 million tonnes of Proven and Probable gypsum Mineral Reserves grading 91.8% gypsum. Additional details of the NI 43-101 Technical Report are provided on SEDAR+ under EDM's profile and on the Company's website at www.EDMresources.com.

Zinc is included on Canada's critical minerals list and is an essential input for galvanizing steel, infrastructure, manufacturing and energy-transition applications. EDM's objective is to leverage Scotia Mine's existing infrastructure and advanced stage of development to establish the operation as one of Canada's next zinc producers.

ADVANCING TOWARD RESTART

The Company's participation in the Canada Investment Summit follows the recent amendment of the Scotia Mine's provincial Industrial Approval and forms part of EDM's broader strategy to advance the project through updated technical studies, completion of remaining permitting activities and the development of financing and offtake arrangements.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Mark Haywood, B.Eng. (Mining Engineering) (Hons.), LLB., of Scotia Mine Limited and EDM Resources Inc., and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that holds a 100% interest in the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's corporate filings and technical reports can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further information on EDM is also available on the Company's website and social media channels as follows:

Internet at www.EDMresources.com

Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EDMresources.inc

X at https://www.x.com/EDMresources

LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/EDMresources

YouTube at https://youtube.com/@edmresources?si=Bvyighil3mSoOKnD

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations regarding EDM Resources Inc.'s future activities. Such statements are identified by words like "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, but are not limited to, mineral resource estimates, exploration and development results, project timing, market conditions, commodity prices, financing, and operational risks. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to EDM's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. EDM does not guarantee the accuracy of forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on them.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314132