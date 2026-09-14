Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Naked Revival Inc. is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd Annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel. Joel Primus, CEO and of Naked Revival, will participate as a Featured Company and will hold one-on-one meetings with interested investors and capital markets professionals.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting growth issuers and a curated group of investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital market professionals and service providers for a full day of company presentations, networking and 1-on-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated program of 1:1 meeting connecting investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide keynote presentation, panel discussions and conversations on the industry developments.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register for a free pass here.



About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep-rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

About Naked Revival

NAKED REVIVAL is a privately held consumer wellness company founded and led by entrepreneur Joel Primus. Beginning with premium underwear and essentials developed and manufactured in Canada, Japan and Italy, the company is building a broader lifestyle-driven wellness ecosystem spanning apparel, skincare, supplements, content and complementary wellness products and experiences.

NAKED REVIVAL's strategy is centered on integrating enduring consumer products with modern wellness, content and technology to support everyday routines and rituals across physical, mental and lifestyle wellbeing. The company is also pursuing strategic collaborations across complementary wellness categories as it develops a scalable platform designed to deepen the relationship between brand, product and consumer.

NAKED REVIVAL is currently pursuing a proposed business combination with HAW Capital 2 Corp., a Capital Pool Company, in connection with a proposed listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

NAKED REVIVAL Inc. was incorporated in Nevada in 2023.

For more information, visit nakedrevival.com or follow @nakedrevival on Instagram.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313877