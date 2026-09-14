DesignRush has revealed the winners of its September 2026 Design Awards for website, logo, print, app, packaging, and video design.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush unveiled the winners of its September 2026 Best Design Awards, honoring the agencies and brands redefining how design drives business impact across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video.





DesignRush Announces the Winners of its September Design Awards Across Six Categories

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Each month, the Design Awards spotlight projects that define emerging trends and showcase design's power to shape perception, spark emotion, and strengthen brands. Chosen by a panel of industry experts, this month's winners epitomize how thoughtful creative execution can elevate storytelling, engage audiences, and transform perception across mediums.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in September 2026 are:

Best Website Design : Off+Brand for building Trevor Noah's personal site that tears open his own portrait and carries his comedic voice through every label and interaction.

: Off+Brand for building Trevor Noah's personal site that tears open his own portrait and carries his comedic voice through every label and interaction. Best Logo Design : Brand Brothers for developing Node's modular, circuit-like wordmark and a flexible identity system built around digital sovereignty.

: Brand Brothers for developing Node's modular, circuit-like wordmark and a flexible identity system built around digital sovereignty. Best Print Design : Extra Credit for staging Netflix's "The Last House" as a furnished living room bolted 30 feet above Sunset Boulevard, with someone living inside it for three days.

: Extra Credit for staging Netflix's "The Last House" as a furnished living room bolted 30 feet above Sunset Boulevard, with someone living inside it for three days. Best App Design : Pixion for designing PISTA's synchronized race starts, precision GNSS tracking, and verified head-to-head results for competitive drivers.

: Pixion for designing PISTA's synchronized race starts, precision GNSS tracking, and verified head-to-head results for competitive drivers. Best Packaging Design : Opposite for engineering Octopus's custom bottle, closure, and maximalist carton system across a twenty-scent fragrance range.

: Opposite for engineering Octopus's custom bottle, closure, and maximalist carton system across a twenty-scent fragrance range. Best Video Design: Remembers for hand-drawing Dior's "Miss Dior: A Story of Love and Perfume," an animated short directed by Ugo Bienvenu.

Visit DesignRush to explore the top design companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a brand discovery platform and agency directory that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews, ranked agency lists and monthly design awards recognized across the industry. DesignRush draws more than one million monthly visitors and has earned over 12,000 AI citations and nearly 3,000 media pickups. To find vetted agencies by specialty, location or budget, visit designrush.com.

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