Railtown to represent British Columbia's growing AI ecosystem and co-sponsor the BC delegation's exhibition presence at Canada's premier gathering of AI leaders, companies and innovators

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will participate in ALL IN 2026, Canada's largest artificial intelligence and technology event, taking place September 16-17, 2026 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Railtown has been selected to participate as part of the Province of British Columbia's delegation of AI companies attending ALL IN 2026 and will also serve as a co-sponsor of the British Columbia delegation's exhibition booth on the conference floor.

ALL IN has emerged as Canada's premier gathering for the artificial intelligence ecosystem, bringing together technology companies, startups, researchers, investors, government leaders and enterprise decision-makers from Canada and around the world. The 2026 event is expected to attract more than 7,500 participants from over 40 countries, with more than 200 international speakers participating across the conference program.

The speaker lineup includes leading voices from organizations such as OpenAI, NVIDIA, Cohere, Google DeepMind and Mistral, as well as internationally recognized AI researchers, Canadian business leaders and government representatives.

"British Columbia has developed an exciting and rapidly growing artificial intelligence ecosystem, and we are proud to be joining the province's delegation and helping showcase some of the technology being built here in BC," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI Technologies Inc. "ALL IN brings together many of the people and organizations that are actively shaping how artificial intelligence will be deployed across businesses and industries. For Railtown, it is a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate what we have been building, establish new relationships and participate in the broader conversation around the adoption of AI in Canada."

At ALL IN, Railtown will showcase its Conductr AI platform and Railtracks Agent Development Kit (ADK), technologies designed to help developers and organizations build, deploy, manage and operate AI agents and applications.

Railtown's participation comes as organizations increasingly move beyond experimentation with generative AI toward deploying AI systems into real-world business environments. Conductr is designed to provide the infrastructure and software layer required to take those applications from development into production, while providing organizations with the orchestration, deployment, observability and management capabilities required to operate AI workloads at scale.

"One of the themes we expect to hear repeatedly at ALL IN is how we move AI from experimentation into real business adoption," continued Brandolini. "That is exactly the problem Railtown has been focused on solving. There is extraordinary innovation happening at the model and infrastructure layers, but companies still need practical tools and expertise to turn that innovation into applications that can operate securely and reliably inside their businesses."

Railtown's presence within the British Columbia delegation also provides an opportunity to highlight the province's role in Canada's expanding artificial intelligence economy and to introduce Railtown's technology to potential customers, partners and collaborators from across Canada and international markets. The Company's delegation will be comprised of CEO Cory Brandolini, CTO Marwan Haddad, Director of Corporate Development Dr. Tom Corr, and Advisory Board member Saeed Otufat-Shamsi.

ALL IN 2026 will feature conferences, live technology demonstrations, business meetings and international collaborations focused on five major themes: AI and Society; Applied AI and Business Transformation; The Frontiers of AI; AI, Data and Infrastructure; and Physical AI and Robotics.

The event's focus on applied artificial intelligence, infrastructure and real-world business adoption closely aligns with Railtown's strategy of providing organizations with both the technology and expertise required to successfully implement AI.

About ALL IN

ALL IN is Canada's largest artificial intelligence and technology event, bringing together leaders, innovators, startups, researchers, investors and decision-makers from Canada and around the world. ALL IN 2026 takes place September 16-17 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal and is expected to bring together more than 7,500 participants representing more than 40 countries.

About Railtown

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. helps organizations successfully adopt artificial intelligence through consulting, custom AI application development, intelligent agents, and proprietary software platforms. The Company's Services-Led Commercialization Strategy combines professional services with scalable AI technologies to help customers accelerate AI adoption while creating long-term recurring software revenue. Through its Conductr platform, Railtracks Agent Development Kit, and continued investment in Canada's developer ecosystem, Railtown AI is building the infrastructure that supports the next generation of AI-powered businesses.

For more information, visit:

www.railtown.ai.

www.railtracks.org

www.railengine.ai

www.conductr.ai

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This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

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