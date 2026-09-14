Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) (FSE: LOBE.F) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd Annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel. Dr. David Kideckel, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Financial Officer of Lobe Sciences, will participate as a Featured Company and will hold one-on-one meetings with interested investors and capital markets professionals.

"This is a valuable opportunity to introduce Lobe Sciences to Canadian and U.S. investors. We are advancing innovative therapies for neurological and rare diseases, led by drug candidate L-130, a patented compound engineered to produce consistent, controllable psilocin exposure, targeting cluster headache, alongside S-100 in sickle cell disease. I look forward to meeting investors in Toronto to discuss how we intend to advance these programs," said Dr. Kideckel.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting growth issuers and a curated group of investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital market professionals and service providers for a full day of company presentations, networking and 1-on-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated program of 1:1 meeting connecting investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide keynote presentation, panel discussions and conversations on the industry developments.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register for a free pass here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep-rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for neurological and rare diseases. Its lead CNS asset, L-130 (Conjugated Psilocin), is a patented new chemical entity initially being developed for cluster headache, with co-development programs underway for PTSD, substance use disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Unlike conventional psilocybin, which produces highly variable psilocin exposure between patients, L-130 is designed to deliver psilocin directly with a predictable pharmacokinetic profile. The Company's development strategy is built on the disruptive premise that the therapeutic benefits of psilocin may be achieved at controlled exposure levels below those typically associated with hallucinations, potentially separating efficacy from the psychedelic experience and substantially expanding the clinical and commercial potential of psychedelic-derived medicines. Lobe is also advancing S-100, a novel therapeutic for sickle cell disease, with Phase 3 clinical development anticipated to commence in mid-2027.

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