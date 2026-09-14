Episode 152 covers three decisions marketing leaders should consider before increasing ad spend.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - DesignRush has released Episode 152 of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Mack Reynolds, SVP of Global Creative Strategy at Shuttlerock.

Headshot of Mack Reynolds, SVP of Global Creative Strategy at Shuttlerock, featured in episode 152 of the DesignRush Podcast.

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In the discussion with DesignRush Podcast host, Kia Johnson, Reynolds covered three decisions marketing leaders should make before increasing advertising spend:

Identifying the source of underperformance Providing enough creative for advertising platforms to test Maintaining brand consistency as content production increases

Reynolds joined Shuttlerock after about 8.5 years at Meta's Creative Shop, where he worked with brands including Nike, P&G and Mars. He oversaw approximately $1 billion in advertising investment during his time at Meta.

The episode also discusses Shuttlerock's work for Hilton across more than 700 properties, the use of AI in creative production, and campaigns including Glade's Museum of Feelings.

Watch the full episode on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to be featured.



About Mack Reynolds:

Mack Reynolds is SVP of Global Creative Strategy at Shuttlerock, where he leads its newly established Global Creative team. He recently joined the company after about 8.5 years at Meta's Creative Shop. Earlier, he held senior strategy roles at Ogilvy and Cramer-Krasselt.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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