Former 10x Genomics leader will help accelerate application development and commercial growth for Envisia single-cell analysis platform

Lightcast, a pioneering life science tools company focused on functional single-cell analysis, today announced the appointment of Sarah Taylor, PhD, as Vice President of Science, effective immediately. She joins Lightcast from 10x Genomics and brings extensive product and application development experience.

Dr. Taylor's appointment strengthens Lightcast's scientific and commercial leadership as the company advances its Envisia single-cell functional analysis platform and expands its capabilities, partnerships, and global reach. She will work with Lightcast's scientific, engineering, and market development teams to position the single-cell analysis technology for long-term commercial success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the Lightcast team at this pivotal stage in our growth," said Paul Loeffen, PhD, CEO of Lightcast. "She brings a rare combination of scientific depth, technology expertise, and commercial leadership. Her proven ability to unite biology, computation, and engineering teams, build strategic partnerships, and translate innovation into scalable products will be instrumental as we advance the applications for our groundbreaking Envisia platform and maximize its market impact."

Dr. Taylor brings over a decade of experience across life science technology development and commercialization. At 10x Genomics, she led cross-functional initiatives bringing together biology, computation, engineering, and commercial teams. Her work included advancing programs and technologies from early-stage concepts through development and product launch, as well as building a world-class applications team to support technology adoption and market growth. She also headed business development, where she established and drove commercial and strategic partnerships. Dr. Taylor began her industry career at Clontech Laboratories, Inc., which was acquired by Takara Bio USA Inc in 2005. She earned a PhD in cell and molecular biology from University College London and subsequently conducted postdoctoral research at Stanford University.

"Lightcast has a significant opportunity to advance single-cell analysis and address increasingly complex questions about cellular function," said Dr. Taylor. "I'm thrilled to be joining the company at this time and look forward to working with our customers, strategic partners, and colleagues to accelerate innovation, expand our platform, and drive the next phase of growth."

Unlike conventional single-cell analysis methods that rely on genomic or transcriptomic data to infer function, the Envisia platform captures rich functional data directly. It is powered by Lightcast's proprietary light-controlled droplet manipulation technology, which interrogates tens of thousands of picoliter-scale droplets with exceptional speed, precision, and flexibility. Researchers can now run highly controlled, sequential single-cell functional screening assays to rapidly advance antibody discovery workflows. The platform is also being used for exploring cell-cell interactions and for broader immunology and oncology applications. To learn more, visit https://www.lightcast.bio/technology/envisia-platform.

About Lightcast

Lightcast aims to unleash new capabilities within the single-cell analysis field by developing a more accessible, scalable, and flexible platform for scientists in basic, translational, and applied research. These capabilities will empower new biological discoveries and accelerate the development of novel drugs, therapies, and biologics. Founded in 2019 and based in Cambridge, UK, Lightcast has invented a technology that uses rays of light to control picoliter-scale droplets for functional analysis of individual cells. For more information, visit www.lightcast.bio.

Lightcast, the Lightcast logo, and Envisia are trademarks of Lightcast Discovery Ltd.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Andrew Noble for Lightcast

andrew@bioscribe.com

+1 (415) 722-2129