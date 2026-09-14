Your Event Solutions Moves Forward as ALTOUR, Bringing Business Travel Management and Meetings and Events Expertise Under One Global Brand

The next chapter in YES' 25-year evolution builds on its legacy while expanding ALTOUR's ability to support clients across business travel, meetings and events.

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 25 years building one of the most trusted specialist businesses in meetings and events, Your Event Solutions (YES) is becoming ALTOUR. The transition brings together the expertise, creativity and relationships that have defined YES with ALTOUR's award-winning business travel management services under one global brand.

Effective today, YES will move forward as ALTOUR, expanding the support available to clients, from managing complex corporate travel programs to delivering every stage of an event, including strategy, sourcing, creative development, technology and reconciliation. The name is evolving, but the expertise, relationships and care behind it remain.

Clients will continue to benefit from the creativity and personal service associated with YES, now backed by ALTOUR's global reach, buying power and technology. Together, these strengths enable ALTOUR to address a broader range of needs with greater consistency, visibility and control.

"YES earned its reputation over 25 years by combining extraordinary creativity with deep care for its clients. This is how we honor that legacy: not by replacing what YES has built, but by giving the same talented team a larger platform," said Gabe Rizzi, President of ALTOUR.

"ALTOUR is already trusted to manage complex global business travel programs. Bringing YES' fully under our brand broadens that partnership, giving clients one accountable global partner for how their people travel, meet and connect - with the scale, intelligence and creativity to turn every interaction into measurable value. Together, we can be as big as our clients need us to be and as small and focused as they want us to be."

By bringing strategy, sourcing, creative development, delivery and reconciliation into one framework, ALTOUR helps clients reduce fragmentation, strengthen governance and improve visibility while preserving local flexibility.

Powering this model is ALTOUR iQ, ALTOUR's connected intelligence and data analytics platform, which brings event intake, approved budgets, delivery, reconciliation and experience analytics into one real-time view. This gives clients greater financial oversight, a complete audit trail and a clearer understanding of event impact.

"When I founded YES 25 years ago, it was with a belief that extraordinary events begin with understanding people - their ambitions, their brands and the moments that matter to them," said Sue Gill, founder of YES. "That belief, and the care and creativity our people bring to every client, remain at the heart of the business. I am incredibly proud of what we have built and excited to see it grow further within ALTOUR, opening up new possibilities for our clients without losing the personal touch that has always defined YES."

As YES celebrates its 25th anniversary, this next step honors the expertise, culture and client relationships the business has built since its founding. The Halifax office will remain a key part of ALTOUR's operations and the home of the people, culture and expertise at the heart of YES's Yorkshire heritage. Under ALTOUR, that legacy will continue as part of an expanded global offering that connects leading business travel management with end-to-end meetings and events expertise. This broader scope allows ALTOUR to support more of the needs surrounding every business interaction - from moving people around the world to bringing them together with purpose.

About ALTOUR

ALTOUR is a globally recognized leader in corporate travel management dedicated to managing the complexities of connecting people so they can represent their brands in the most impactful way possible. With a presence in over 90 countries, ALTOUR's approach is defined by the belief that there's a "better way" to handle travel - smarter, faster, easier and more tailored to each client's needs. ALTOUR's global offering also covers the full meetings and events lifecycle, from strategy and sourcing to delivery and reconciliation, through one connected framework. As part of the Internova Travel Group, the highest-ranking American corporate travel management company according to Business Travel News, ALTOUR combines global reach with local insights to maximize the value of every business interaction. For more information, please visit our website at altour.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Staffo Dobrev

Sr. Manager, Public Relations

ALTOUR

staffo.dobrev@altour.com

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