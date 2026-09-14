Alveus Therapeutics Inc: Alveus Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 PRESERVE Trial to Evaluate ALV-100 for Chronic Weight Management

BOSTON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alveus Therapeutics Inc. ("Alveus"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced the initiation of the Phase 2 PRESERVE trial and dosing of the first patient with ALV-100, its lead investigational therapy designed to address one of the most important unmet needs in obesity care: sustaining weight loss over time. The study will evaluate ALV-100 in adults with obesity or overweight who have achieved and stabilized their weight loss with semaglutide and are transitioning to long-term weight management.

ALV-100 is a bifunctional glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonist / glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonist fusion protein designed to address long-term weight management and tolerability in adults with obesity.

"The first generation of obesity therapies has transformed what's possible by helping patients achieve meaningful weight loss," said Jacob Jeppesen, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Alveus. "The next challenge is helping patients sustain those outcomes over years, not months. We designed ALV-100 around that unmet need. PRESERVE is an important step toward understanding whether our differentiated GIP receptor antagonist and GLP-1 receptor agonist approach can provide patients with a durable, well-tolerated option for long-term weight management."

Unlike traditional induction studies focused on achieving weight loss, PRESERVE is specifically designed to evaluate long-term weight management following successful treatment with a GLP-1 therapy.

PRESERVE is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial designed to evaluate ALV-100 as a maintenance therapy following clinically meaningful weight loss achieved with semaglutide. The trial will enroll approximately 220 adults with obesity or overweight who have lost at least 10% of body weight and reached a stable weight on semaglutide. Participants across multiple U.S. sites will be randomized to one of four ALV-100 dose regimens or placebo for 24 weeks, with the primary endpoint measuring percentage change in body weight from randomization.

About Alveus Therapeutics



Alveus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation medicines for obesity and metabolic disease with a mission to make weight loss last. The company is advancing a proprietary pipeline focused on durability, tolerability, body composition, and simplicity of obesity treatment. All programs beyond its lead asset have been discovered and developed in-house. Alveus has principal operations in Boston and Copenhagen.

For more information, visit www.alveustx.com

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