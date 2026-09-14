First Camp Group AB: First Camp Group reaches 93 destinations through new acquisition near the Atlantic Road in Norway

First Camp Group, Northern Europe's leading operator within camping and resorts, continues its expansion in Norway and acquires Bud Camping in Hustadvika Municipality on Norway's west coast. The acquisition strengthens First Camp's presence in the Norwegian market and means that the Group now operates 93 destinations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany and Switzerland - including six in Norway.

First Camp Group takes the next step in its Norwegian growth strategy through the acquisition of Bud Camping, a well-established destination in Bud by Hustadvika. The acquisition strengthens the Group's position in Norway and broadens the portfolio with another attractive coastal destination close to the iconic Atlantic Road.

Bud Camping is located by the sea in one of Norway's most scenic coastal areas, close to the Atlantic Road. The destination is open year-round and offers pitches for motorhomes, caravans and tents, cabins and holiday homes, seasonal pitches and boat rental. With panoramic views, sea fishing, a high standard and a strong guest reputation,

Bud Camping fits well into First Camp's portfolio of destinations with strong nature experiences and local character. The acquisition means that First Camp Group strengthens its presence in Norway with its sixth destination in the country.

- Bud Camping is a destination with soul, history and a fantastic location by the sea. Here, beautiful nature, sea fishing, cabins, motorhome life and strong coastal experiences come together in a way that fits very well with First Camp. We see great potential in building on what already makes the destination special, while also making it visible to even more guests in the Nordics and internationally, says Johan Söör, CEO of First Camp Group.

Bud Camping has been operated by the sellers since 2021. Through hard and dedicated work, they have created a destination with a high standard, excellent facilities, a strong guest reputation and good conditions for further development. First Camp aims to continue developing the destination with respect for nature, local history and the authentic fishing-village environment.

- Our ambition is to combine Bud Camping's local roots with the experience, scale and commercial strength that First Camp Group has built over many years. That is how we create long-term development - for guests and the destination as a whole, says Johan Söör.

For existing guests and seasonal guests, nothing will change in the short term. First Camp will take over the destination on 1 October 2026.

Following the acquisition, First Camp Group operates 93 destinations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany and Switzerland, further strengthening the Group's position as one of Europe's leading camping and resort groups.



For further information, please contact:

Johan Söör

CEO, First Camp

+46 766 41 18 25

johan.soor@firstcamp.se

About First Camp

First Camp Group is Northern Europe's leading operator within camping and resorts. The Group comprises 93 destinations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany and Switzerland, operated under the brands First Camp, Leksand Resort, Jesperhus, Apukka Resort, Kronocamping Lidköping, Via Claudia, Camp Ripan, Camping Lodge and Azur Camping. In total, the destinations offer more than 24,000 pitches for caravans and motorhomes, as well as more than 4,000 cabins. Since 2017, First Camp Group has acquired more than 70 destinations and focuses on growth through digitalisation, guest satisfaction and sustainability.

Read more about First Camp Group at corporate.firstcamp.se and find inspiration for your camping holiday at https://firstcamp.se

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