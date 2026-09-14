ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc.: Blake Rhodes Assumes the Role of Chairman of the Board of ERDA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc. (TSXV: ERDA, OTC: ERDAF) ("ERDA" or the "Corporation"), formerly Fancamp Exploration Ltd., is pleased to announce that Blake Rhodes, currently a Director of the Corporation, has been appointed Chairman of the Board. Mr. Rhodes joined the Board in May 2026 and brings extensive global mining and natural resources experience, including expertise in corporate strategy, business development, capital allocation and strategic transactions gained through senior leadership roles, including with Newmont Corporation.

"Since joining the Board in May, I have had the opportunity to witness a transformational period for the Company, marked by the successful completion of the Goldera spin-out and the rebranding to ERDA Resource Opportunities," said Blake Rhodes "These milestones have established ERDA as a focused royalty and resource investment company with a strong balance sheet, a portfolio of quality assets and significant strategic flexibility. As Chairman, I look forward to working closely with Rajesh, management and the Board to build on this momentum, pursue value-accretive opportunities and deliver long-term shareholder value."

"We are delighted that Blake has agreed to assume the role of Chairman of the Board," said Rajesh Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer of ERDA "Blake brings deep mining industry expertise and a proven track record in strategy, business development and value creation. His leadership and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to execute our investment strategy, grow our portfolio and create long-term shareholder value."

The Corporation also announces the launch of its new corporate website at www.erda.ca and the adoption of its new U.S. OTC trading symbol, ERDAF. ERDA's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ERDA. The new OTC symbol aligns the Corporation's U.S. market presence with its rebranding as ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc. and strengthens the consistency of its revised corporate identity across capital markets.

These developments follow the successful spin-out of ERDA's exploration assets into Goldera Exploration Ltd., which now trades independently on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GERA. ERDA currently retains a 17.7% interest in Goldera, providing shareholders with ongoing exposure to its exploration success while enabling both companies to pursue distinct strategies and capital allocation priorities.

Following its rebranding and strategic transition, ERDA is focused on building, growing and monetizing a diversified portfolio of royalties, investments and other resource-focused financial assets through a disciplined, capital-light business model. The Corporation intends to leverage its existing portfolio, industry expertise and track record of identifying overlooked and undervalued opportunities across the natural resources sector.

The Corporation also announces that it has granted an aggregate total of 1,000,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") at a deemed price of $0.15 per unit to Directors of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan"). Each DSU entitles the recipient to receive one (1) common share of the Corporation upon settlement. The DSUs awarded will fully vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant date, September 11, 2027, and will settle on the DSU holder's termination of service with the Corporation.

The Corporation has also granted 3,750,000 stock options ("Options") to its Director, Officers and consultants pursuant to the Corporation's equity incentive plan, exercisable into 3,750,000 common shares of the Corporation. The Options are exercisable at $0.15 per common share, granted on September 11, 2026, and expire five years from the date of grant, on September 10, 2031. Except for Options issued to Investor Relations, the Options vest as follows: one-third upon grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining one-third on the second anniversary of the grant date. A total of 150,000 Options issued to Investor Relations vest one-third after three months, one-third on the first anniversary and the remaining one-third on the second anniversary of the grant date. The Options were granted pursuant to the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

About ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc.

ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc. (TSXV:ERDA - OTC:ERDAF) is a Canadian resource investment and royalty company focused on generating long-term shareholder value through strategic investments, royalties and financial instruments across the mining sector. ERDA maintains a diversified portfolio of marketable securities, royalty interests, cash-generating assets and strategic investments while pursuing new accretive opportunities across multiple commodities and jurisdictions. The Corporation's strategy is focused on growth, monetization and expansion of its portfolio, with an emphasis on disciplined capital allocation, strategic acquisitions and maintaining a capital-light business model.

Further information on ERDA can be found at: www.erda.ca

ERDA Contact Information

Rajesh Sharma

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc.

rsharma@erda.ca

Tara Asfour

Director Investor Relations, ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc.

tasfour@erda.ca

info@erda.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation.

Forward-looking statements are statements of fact that are not historical facts or are events or conditions that may occur or be achieved. Although ERDA believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions informing such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results of such statements.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Statements including forward-looking statements are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, ERDA disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.