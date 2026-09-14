Cineplex Inc.: Cineplex Reports Highest Monthly Box Office of All-Time in August 2026

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, today reported August 2026 box office revenues of $98 million, the highest monthly box office performance in the Company's history. August box office revenues doubled compared to the prior year, with Cineplex outperforming the domestic box office market during the month.

Period 2025 Box Office (i) 2026 Box Office (i) 2026 as a Percentage of 2025 July $72,722 $72,601 100% August $49,087 $97,962 200% Q3 to date $121,809 $170,563 140% (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

Record August box office results capped off the strongest summer box office in Cineplex history, covering the period from the first Friday in May through Labour Day. Through August, third-quarter box office revenues were up 40 per cent compared to the prior year.

Driving both the record month of August and the strongest summer in Cineplex history were Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently the second highest-grossing release ever in Cineplex and continues to perform strongly. The Odyssey also delivered exceptional results and was a major driver of premium format attendance. Demand was particularly strong in IMAX 70MM, where Cineplex operates eight of the 41 theatres worldwide, one of the largest footprints of any exhibitor globally. Showtimes for The Odyssey continue to sell out across many of these locations.

Strong consumer demand to see these incredible films in premium formats also contributed to record guest spending. In August, approximately 54% of box office revenue came from premium experiences, and Cineplex achieved a Box Office Per Patron metric of more than $15.00. This marks the first time the Company has exceeded this milestone and highlights the continued popularity of its premium experiences.

Guest spending extended beyond the screen, with Cineplex generating the highest monthly Theatre Food Service revenue in its history. Furthermore, Cineplex's Spider-Man: Brand New Day retail merchandise program became the largest film merchandise program in the Company's history.

"The extraordinary response to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey helped deliver the highest August box office and most successful summer in Cineplex's history," said Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cineplex. "Canadians are choosing to experience great stories on the big screen and increasingly value experiencing those stories in a premium theatrical environment. The strength of this year's slate, combined with a compelling lineup of highly anticipated films, including Clayface- The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping- Focker-in-Law- Hexed- Avengers: Doomsday- Dune: Part Three, and Jumanji: Open World, positions Cineplex for continued momentum as we build on a record summer."

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 169 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Investors:

Mahsa Rejali

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@Cineplex.com