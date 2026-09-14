VORTEX ENERGY CORP: Vortex Energy Engages Lonquist to Manage Ground Gravity Survey at the Robinsons River Salt Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) (OTC: VTECF) (FSE: AA3) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Lonquist Field Service (Canada), ULC ("Lonquist") to manage a targeted ground gravity survey at its 100%-owned Robinsons River Salt Project (the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador. The engagement advances the ground gravity program announced by the Company on September 3, 2026.

Lonquist will coordinate survey planning and oversee third-party gravity data acquisition and processing. The program will build on the recent technical study, with additional measurements intended to fill gaps in existing gravity coverage across selected priority areas. The resulting data will complement the Project's existing geological, drilling and geophysical information, supporting further evaluation of the subsurface interpretation and potential exploration targets.

"We are pleased to have Lonquist lead this next step at Robinsons River," said Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex. "Their team's recent technical work has helped identify where additional information would be most useful. This survey will allow us to build on that work and continue advancing our understanding of the Project."

The survey design, contractor arrangements and schedule are being finalized. Fieldwork remains subject to the Company's approval of the final program and confirmation of required permits and access arrangements. Vortex will provide further details as planning progresses. Gravity interpretations are non-unique and, on their own, cannot establish salt composition, thickness or continuity.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For additional information concerning the Project and the Company's data-verification and quality-assurance procedures, readers are referred to the Company's technical report entitled Independent Technical Report on the Robinsons River Salt Property, dated July 31, 2023, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 kilometres south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

info@vortexenergycorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans at the Project.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute on its exploration plans, including that it will be successful in carrying out the planned drilling and that such drilling will yield the expected information and the desired outcomes.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that exploration at the Project does not proceed in the manner and on the timeline currently contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; and that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company, including as a result of factors beyond the Company's control, such as geological conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.