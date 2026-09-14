The Crossroad Publishing Company: THE SAINT YOU THOUGHT YOU KNEW: CHARLES GAINES' FINAL NOVEL REIMAGINES ST. FRANCIS AS A MAN OF SEX, LOVE, POWER, DOUBT AND FAITH

The Passions of St. Francis, praised by Ethan Hawke as "a great novel," arrives October 4, 2026-on the 800th anniversary of Francis of Assisi's death.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- He preached to birds. He embraced poverty. He became one of Christianity's most beloved saints. But who was Francis of Assisi before he became a legend?

Acclaimed author Charles Gaines answers that question in his final novel, The Passions of St. Francis-a provocative, sweeping, and deeply human reimagining of the life of Francis of Assisi and his extraordinary bond with Clare of Assisi.

Edited in the months before his death, Gaines's novel strips away centuries of sanitized imagery to reveal a Francis driven by passion, sexuality, love, ambition, suffering, spiritual doubt, and an almost obsessive desire to understand God.

Actor and writer Ethan Hawke, who read the novel before publication, calls it "a great novel" and says it is the kind of book he would buy "for every friend" who has a desire to wrestle with life's biggest questions.

"The book is full of spit and sex and life and love and faith and everything that matters... I love it... The book has elevated my life and will many others'." - Ethan Hawke, American actor and writer

For eight hundred years, Francis of Assisi has stood as one of the most admired and beloved figures in Christian history-quoted, celebrated, and written about more than perhaps any other human being. Yet despite the thousands of books devoted to his life, nearly all have been works of history and theology. Few have dared to imagine the man behind the saint.

In The Passions of St. Francis, Gaines offers a rare achievement: a deeply researched historical novel that brings Francis vividly to life as a passionate, conflicted, and profoundly human being. He goes beyond history and theology to explore the emotional and spiritual journey that transformed an extraordinary man into an enduring saint.

Drawing upon four years of research and more than fifty historical sources, Gaines dismantles the sanitized image of Francis as merely a gentle, bird-loving mystic. Instead, readers encounter a man of fierce passions-passionate about nature, simplicity, generosity, suffering humanity, and, above all, love.

At the heart of the novel are Francis's three great consuming passions: his profound bond with Clare of Assisi, the noblewoman who would later found the Order of Poor Clares; his devotion to the Franciscan Order he built and ultimately saw wrested from his control; and his agonizing relationship with God, including the devastating experience of spiritual abandonment.

The themes at the heart of The Passions of St. Francis echo powerfully in the modern world, offering a lens through which to reflect on some of the most urgent questions of our time. The novel celebrates Francis's reverence for the natural world and his belief that humanity should nurture nature rather than exploit it-a message that feels especially urgent today. Sainthood is portrayed not as perfection, but as something forged through suffering, doubt, love, loss, and emotional vulnerability.

Blending historical fiction, an epic love story, and a spiritual journey, the novel ultimately asks what it means to be human.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Charles Gaines passed away during the final edits of this book, surrounded by his loved ones. He was author of 23 books, including the novel Stay Hungry (National Book Award finalist), the international bestseller Pumping Iron, and the memoir A Family Place. He also co-wrote and narrated Pumping Iron, a film widely credited with bringing bodybuilding-and Arnold Schwarzenegger-to mainstream attention.

His screenwriting work includes produced feature films, award-winning documentaries, a PBS adaptation of Edith Wharton's Summer, and segments for ABC's American Sportsman, where he also worked as a director and producer. For television writing, he received two Emmy Awards and two Cine Golden Eagle Awards.

Over five decades, Gaines has contributed to major magazines such as Harper's, Sports Illustrated, Esquire, Playboy, and Architectural Digest. He was also an accomplished outdoorsman-particularly known for fly-fishing-and co-invented the sport of paintball.

ABOUT THE PUBLISHER:

The Crossroad Publishing Company is an independent book and media company. As heir to a 200-year family publishing tradition, we publish under respected imprints Crossroad Books and Herder & Herder-works that explore the basic questions of human life.

Rooted in the Christian experience with a Catholic heritage, we promote writing and reading as time-tested disciplines for acquiring knowledge and wisdom. Our catalog curates notable and prophetic voices from varied traditions and inquiries.

Our books travel the world, connect people, tell stories, and debate contrasting views. It is our passion to publish works that contribute to peace on earth and give glory to the creator of the universe.

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