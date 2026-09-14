Pasqal Holding SA: Pasqal Appoints Roberto Mauro as Chief Product Officer and Joëlle Lumb as Chief Human Resources Officer

PARIS and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal (NASDAQ: PSQL), a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced the appointment of Roberto Mauro as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Joëlle Lumb as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). The appointments strengthen Pasqal's executive leadership team as the company sharpens its product strategy, expands its global operations and builds the organizational capabilities required to support its next phase of growth.

As Chief Product Officer, Roberto will lead Pasqal's end-to-end product strategy and roadmap, focusing development on priority customer needs and integrated offerings across hardware, software, cloud and services. He will also align teams around key product priorities to accelerate customer adoption and support the development of a scalable, high-margin business.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Joëlle will lead Pasqal's global people strategy, organizational transformation, leadership development and culture. She will work across the company to develop the talent, operating structures and capabilities required to support continued growth and international expansion.

"Pasqal's ability to translate scientific leadership into meaningful customer outcomes will depend on the strength of both our products and our organization," said Wasiq Bokhari, Chief Executive Officer of Pasqal. "Roberto combines deep technology and product expertise with a strong understanding of our customers and markets. Joëlle brings extensive experience helping global organizations navigate growth and transformation. Their leadership will be instrumental as we focus our product portfolio, strengthen execution and prepare Pasqal to operate at greater scale."

Roberto Mauro Appointed Chief Product Officer

Roberto brings 30 years of international experience spanning strategy, product management, business development and innovation across Europe, Asia and the United States. Since joining Pasqal in January 2024, he has helped build the company's Asia-Pacific presence with an initial focus on Korea, secured public and private funding, developed strategic research collaborations and advanced opportunities in Japan, Taiwan and Singapore. Previously, he spent two decades in senior leadership roles at Samsung, where he led technology investments and partnerships focused on data, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, and held international business development roles at Cisco. Roberto has worked in quantum technology since 2019.

"Pasqal's research and development organization is world-class, and our opportunity is to complement that strength with a product organization built around customers and the outcomes that matter most to them," said Roberto. "I look forward to working across Pasqal to translate our technology into integrated, scalable offerings that accelerate customer adoption worldwide."

Roberto holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Politecnico di Milano and an MBA from IMD.

Joëlle Lumb Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer

Joëlle brings more than 15 years of C-suite experience leading people strategies and organizational transformation across complex international businesses. Her expertise includes organizational design, culture and leadership development, talent strategy, post-merger integration, spin-offs, IPO readiness and restructuring. Before joining Pasqal, she held senior human resources leadership roles at NielsenIQ and Nielsen, overseeing regional and global people strategies across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and other international markets.

"Pasqal is bringing together exceptional scientific, engineering and commercial talent to build a transformative technology company," said Joëlle. "My priority will be to help create the leadership capabilities, organizational clarity and inclusive culture that enable our people to do their best work and support Pasqal's successful growth across markets."

Joëlle holds an executive master's degree in human resources from ESSEC Business School and an engineering degree in agronomy from ENSAR.

Contacts

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About Pasqal

Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL) helps organizations tackle problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone. Founded in 2019 on Nobel Prize-winning research, Pasqal builds and operates neutral-atom quantum computers, delivered with a full software stack, for industry, science, and governments. Pasqal's production-ready systems are available both on-premises and through the cloud, enabling organizations to harness quantum computing without requiring in-house quantum expertise. A single hardware platform supports analog workloads today and is designed to evolve toward fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future.

Headquartered in France with operations globally, Pasqal's quantum computing systems are used by customers across energy, financial services and advanced materials to address complex challenges. Pasqal's customers include Saudi Aramco, Crédit Agricole CIB, LG Electronics and supported by partnerships with NVIDIA and IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "might", "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "predict," "project", "forecast," "potential," "seem," "seek," "target," "possible," "future," "outlook" or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including Pasqal's ability to accelerate global deployment of its quantum computing platform.

These statements are based on current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. They are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on as a guarantee, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Pasqal. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and assumptions regarding Pasqal's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political, social and business conditions; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; risks related to Pasqal's indebtedness; the risk from Pasqal pursuing an emerging technology, facing significant technical challenges and the potential that it may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; Pasqal's reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; Pasqal's ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Pasqal does not know or currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Pasqal's expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. While Pasqal may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Pasqal specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.