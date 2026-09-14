Epique Realty Announces Region 1 Power Summit in Las Vegas

Uniting the West for a High-Impact Experience of Culture, Innovation, and Legacy:

Agents from 11 Western states will convene at the Palms Hotel on September 17 to network, train, and strategize.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Epique Realty announces the highly anticipated Region 1 Power Summit, a premier, high-energy event designed to unite real estate professionals from 11 Western states under one roof. Hosted on Tuesday, September 17, 2026, at the iconic Palms Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, the summit operates under a defining theme: Turning Today's Success into Tomorrow's Legacy. 11 States. One Team. Unlimited Potential.

Bringing together Epique agents from Washington, Oregon, California, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, the summit is an immersive day of growth, networking, and inspiration.

"The Power Summit is more than just the remarkable sessions," reports Ernesto Umaña, Leader, Region 1, Epique Realty. "It is an opportunity to connect with other Epique agents, exchange fresh perspectives, and spend time with people who are actively building, growing, and trying new things. This could be the time you discover the idea, tool, or connection that changes the way you do business."

Strategizing for Success

Beyond connection, the summit provides vital, actionable coaching for the shifting real estate landscape. With the National Association of Realtors (NAR) predicting a 14% increase in home sales this year, driven by improved affordability and buying power, the Region 1 Summit will equip agents to capitalize on this momentum. Training will include a focus on empowering agents to lead positive, data-driven conversations with buyers regarding current interest rates and market opportunities.

"Our regional summits are uniquely designed to foster the kind of high-level networking and referral partnerships that directly drive business," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "When you bring the brightest minds from 11 states together in one room, the collaborative power is without comparison. We are thrilled to offer this summit at no cost to our agents, reinforcing our unwavering belief that world-class education, leadership, and opportunity should be fundamentally accessible."

Engagement, Prizes, and Partnerships

True to Epique's vibrant culture, the Region 1 Power Summit balances serious business optimization with high-energy fun. Attendees will receive a "Sponsor Passport Card" at check-in, encouraging them to visit exhibition vendors and collect stamps for a chance to win incredible prizes throughout the day. Following the summit, Epique will host a casual, after-hours gathering to keep the energy going and solidify new connections.

Epique Realty extends deep gratitude to the event's premier sponsors, including Presenting Partner Power Lending, and Titan Sponsor The Escrow Spectrum, whose support helps bring this important event to life.

"The energy building in the West is absolutely undeniable," stated Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Our agents in Region 1 are dominating their markets, and this summit is where strategy, culture, and execution seamlessly align. We are bringing 11 states together to celebrate our current milestones, and to continue to build the innovative, durable infrastructure that is defining the future of this industry."

"At Epique, everything we do is centered around community and agent empowerment," concluded Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "The Region 1 Power Summit is a perfect reflection of our culture. It is a space where agents can step away from their daily grind, get inspired, learn from the best, and realize their unlimited potential. We are celebrating today's success and equipping our agents to build a legacy."

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc. 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than 100 unheard-of free benefits including award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity, Epique sets new standards and completely transforms the modern brokerage experience. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-announces-region-1-power-summit-in-las-vegas-1220471