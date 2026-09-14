TOKYO, Sept 14, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that its Board of Directors tentatively decided, at a meeting held on August 21, 2026, the appointment of executives for TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd., TKT Co., Ltd., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd., TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd., EEJA Ltd., and EEJA Technologies Ltd.
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TANAKA's Executive Appointments
1. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Director & Vice Chairman | Satoshi Ichiishi | Reappointment
Representative Director & Group CEO | Koichiro Tanaka | Reappointment
Representative Director & Group COO | Tomoyuki Tada | Reappointment
Director & Senior Corporate Officer | Masakazu Tanaka | Reappointment
Outside Director | Mariko Mimura | Reappointment
Outside Director | Isao Endo | Reappointment
Managing Corporate Officer | Akihide Hirao | Reappointment
Managing Corporate Officer | Chiaki Kaneko | Reappointment
Managing Corporate Officer | Kazuharu Yoshida | Reappointment
Managing Corporate Officer | Yoshiyuki Kamiya | Preferment | Corporate Officer
Corporate Officer | Naoyuki Muto | Reappointment
Corporate Officer | Miho Fukushima | Reappointment
Corporate Officer | Takatoshi Sugiyama | Newly Appointed
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki Tanaka
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Shinya Tago
*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki Tanaka | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Shinya Tago | Reappointment
*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.
2. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)
New Position
Name | | Previous Position
Representative Director & CEO | Koichiro Tanaka | Reappointment
Representative Director & COO | Tomoyuki Tada | Reappointment
Director & Corporate Officer | Yasutaka Ihara | Reappointment
Director & Corporate Officer | Wataru Wada | Reappointment
Managing Corporate Officer | Kozo Hayashi | Reappointment
Managing Corporate Officer | Noriyuki Kudo | Reappointment
Managing Corporate Officer | Eiichiro Kato | Preferment | Corporate Officer
Corporate Officer | Takeshi Furusawa | Reappointment
Corporate Officer | Katsuya Kobayashi | Reappointment
Corporate Officer | Kunihiro Shima | Newly Appointed
Corporate Officer | Minoru Ogiso | Newly Appointed
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki Tanaka
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto
*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki Tanaka | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Reappointment
*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.
3. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Representative Director & CEO | Masakazu Tanaka | Reappointment
Director & Senior Corporate Officer | Chika Tachibana | Preferment | Director & Managing Corporate Officer
Director | Chiaki Kaneko | Reappointment
Corporate Officer | Takahiro Ito | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki
*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed
*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.
4. TKT Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Representative Director & CEO | Chiaki Kaneko | Reappointment
Director | Satoshi Ichiishi | Reappointment
Director | Masakazu Tanaka | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato
*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.
TKT Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed
*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.
5. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Representative Director & CEO | Tomohiro Toi | Reappointment
Director | Koichiro Tanaka | Reappointment
Director | Kazuharu Yoshida | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato
*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed
*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.
6. TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Toshiya Yamamoto | Retirement | Director & Chairman
Representative Director & CEO | Tomoyuki Taniguchi | Reappointment
Director & COO | Noriaki Harada | Reappointment
Director & Corporate Officer | Takashi Hoshino | Reappointment
Director & Corporate Officer | Tsutomu Yamashita | Newly Appointed | Corporate Officer
Corporate Officer | Yohei Sosa | Newly Appointed
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki
*Toshiya Yamamoto is scheduled to assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. effective January 1, 2027.*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.
TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed
*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.
7. EEJA Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Representative Director & CEO | Akihiko Domae | Reappointment
Director & Managing Corporate Officer | Sachihiro Otsu | Reappointment
Director & Corporate Officer | Junji Hoshi | Reappointment
Corporate Officer | Toshio Kuzushima | Reappointment
Corporate Officer | Shoryu Kazari | Newly Appointed
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki Tanaka
*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.
EEJA Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki Tanaka | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed
*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.
8. EEJA Technologies Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Representative Director & CEO | Toshio Kuzushima |Reappointment
Director | Akihiko Domae | Reappointment
Director | Sachihiro Otsu | Reappointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato
*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.
EEJA Technologies Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)
New Position | Name | | Previous Position
Audit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed
*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.
Press Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260914_EN.pdf
Source: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
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