TOKYO, Sept 14, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that its Board of Directors tentatively decided, at a meeting held on August 21, 2026, the appointment of executives for TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd., TKT Co., Ltd., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd., TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd., EEJA Ltd., and EEJA Technologies Ltd.Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/TANAKA's Executive Appointments1. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionDirector & Vice Chairman | Satoshi Ichiishi | ReappointmentRepresentative Director & Group CEO | Koichiro Tanaka | ReappointmentRepresentative Director & Group COO | Tomoyuki Tada | ReappointmentDirector & Senior Corporate Officer | Masakazu Tanaka | ReappointmentOutside Director | Mariko Mimura | ReappointmentOutside Director | Isao Endo | ReappointmentManaging Corporate Officer | Akihide Hirao | ReappointmentManaging Corporate Officer | Chiaki Kaneko | ReappointmentManaging Corporate Officer | Kazuharu Yoshida | ReappointmentManaging Corporate Officer | Yoshiyuki Kamiya | Preferment | Corporate OfficerCorporate Officer | Naoyuki Muto | ReappointmentCorporate Officer | Miho Fukushima | ReappointmentCorporate Officer | Takatoshi Sugiyama | Newly AppointedAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito SatoAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki SakamotoAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki TanakaAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka AokiAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Shinya Tago*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki Tanaka | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Shinya Tago | Reappointment*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.2. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)New PositionName | | Previous PositionRepresentative Director & CEO | Koichiro Tanaka | ReappointmentRepresentative Director & COO | Tomoyuki Tada | ReappointmentDirector & Corporate Officer | Yasutaka Ihara | ReappointmentDirector & Corporate Officer | Wataru Wada | ReappointmentManaging Corporate Officer | Kozo Hayashi | ReappointmentManaging Corporate Officer | Noriyuki Kudo | ReappointmentManaging Corporate Officer | Eiichiro Kato | Preferment | Corporate OfficerCorporate Officer | Takeshi Furusawa | ReappointmentCorporate Officer | Katsuya Kobayashi | ReappointmentCorporate Officer | Kunihiro Shima | Newly AppointedCorporate Officer | Minoru Ogiso | Newly AppointedAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito SatoAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki TanakaAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka AokiAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki Tanaka | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Reappointment*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.3. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionRepresentative Director & CEO | Masakazu Tanaka | ReappointmentDirector & Senior Corporate Officer | Chika Tachibana | Preferment | Director & Managing Corporate OfficerDirector | Chiaki Kaneko | ReappointmentCorporate Officer | Takahiro Ito | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito SatoAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.4. TKT Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionRepresentative Director & CEO | Chiaki Kaneko | ReappointmentDirector | Satoshi Ichiishi | ReappointmentDirector | Masakazu Tanaka | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.TKT Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.5. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionRepresentative Director & CEO | Tomohiro Toi | ReappointmentDirector | Koichiro Tanaka | ReappointmentDirector | Kazuharu Yoshida | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.6. TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionToshiya Yamamoto | Retirement | Director & ChairmanRepresentative Director & CEO | Tomoyuki Taniguchi | ReappointmentDirector & COO | Noriaki Harada | ReappointmentDirector & Corporate Officer | Takashi Hoshino | ReappointmentDirector & Corporate Officer | Tsutomu Yamashita | Newly Appointed | Corporate OfficerCorporate Officer | Yohei Sosa | Newly AppointedAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito SatoAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki*Toshiya Yamamoto is scheduled to assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. effective January 1, 2027.*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Nobutaka Aoki | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.7. EEJA Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionRepresentative Director & CEO | Akihiko Domae | ReappointmentDirector & Managing Corporate Officer | Sachihiro Otsu | ReappointmentDirector & Corporate Officer | Junji Hoshi | ReappointmentCorporate Officer | Toshio Kuzushima | ReappointmentCorporate Officer | Shoryu Kazari | Newly AppointedAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito SatoAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki Tanaka*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.EEJA Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Kazuaki Tanaka | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.8. EEJA Technologies Ltd. (Effective January 1, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionRepresentative Director & CEO | Toshio Kuzushima |ReappointmentDirector | Akihiko Domae | ReappointmentDirector | Sachihiro Otsu | ReappointmentAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Akihito Sato*Directors will be appointed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 31, 2026.EEJA Technologies Ltd. (Effective March 26, 2027)New Position | Name | | Previous PositionAudit & Supervisory Board Member | Hiroyuki Sakamoto | Newly Appointed*Akihito Sato is scheduled to retire from the position of Audit & Supervisory Board Member effective March 26, 2027, and assume the position of Advisor to TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.*The Audit & Supervisory Board Members are scheduled to be appointed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 26, 2027.Press Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260914_EN.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.