A team of scientists have demonstrated that perovskite solar cells can function 10 meters below the surface of the South China Sea. Study author Wen-Hua Zhang, from Yunnan University and Southwest United Graduate School in Kunming, said there are only few studies reported on underwater solar cells, with all focused on water depths of two meters or less. "This work presents the first functional validation of submerged solar cells practically operating at a water depth of up to about 10 meters, greatly broadening their application scope," Zhang said. The scientists deployed lead halide perovskite ...

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