Aragon Identifies ICX as a Major New Enterprise Technology Category, Recognizing Vonage's UCaaS, CCaaS, and AI Capabilities as a Leading Force in the Evolution of Enterprise Communications

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications, today announced it has been named a Major Provider in the newly defined Intelligent Communications Experience (ICX) category by Aragon Research. The recognition comes as Aragon Research published a new research report identifying ICX as a significant emerging enterprise technology category one that unifies Unified Communications Collaboration (UCC) and Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) capabilities into a single, AI-integrated platform.

A New Category for a New Era of Enterprise Communications

Aragon Research's report identifies a fundamental shift underway in enterprise technology: the historical divide between UCC and ICC is no longer sustainable. The reports notes that the average enterprise today runs between eight and 12 separate communication tools, creating knowledge silos, higher maintenance costs, and security vulnerabilities that prevent AI from scaling effectively. As AI agents become first-line participants in enterprise communications no longer just bolt-on features organizations that continue to rely on fragmented, best-of-breed communication stacks face growing operational and competitive risk.

Aragon defines ICX by four integrated layers:

Core capabilities (enterprise voice, HD video, and persistent messaging)

ICX Engine, an evolved contact center that orchestrates interactions across the entire organization

AI Fabric, a pervasive intelligence layer powering analytics, coaching, and automation

Agentic Channel, a new interaction model that supports both human and AI agent participants

Aragon predicts that the ICX platform market is projected to grow to $251.83 billion by 2031, with up to 40% of that growth driven by the replacement of legacy systems.

"Vonage is a prime example of what an ICX innovator looks like in practice," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "They have done the hard work of unifying UCaaS, CCaaS, and AI into a single, cohesive platform exactly the architecture ICX demands. As enterprises face mounting pressure to eliminate communication silos and deploy AI agents as frontline workers, Vonage is uniquely positioned to guide them through every phase of that transformation."

Vonage at the Forefront of the ICX Transformation

Vonage's integrated platform spanning communications and network APIs, UCaaS, and CCaaS, and underpinned by powerful AI capabilities aligns directly with the ICX architecture Aragon defines. Vonage brings together front- and back-office voice, video, messaging, and contact center capabilities within a single platform powered by an AI fabric purpose-built for a blended workforce of humans and AI agents. This unified approach uniquely positions Vonage to guide enterprises through every phase of the ICX adoption journey.

"The emergence of ICX as a defined category validates what we have been building and delivering for our customers for years," said Reggie Scales, Chief Growth Officer for Vonage. "The enterprises we serve are under real pressure to modernize how they communicate internally and how they engage with their customers. Vonage is uniquely positioned to help them do both on a single platform, with AI built in from the ground up. This recognition confirms that we are not only leading in this space, we are helping define it."

Vonage's momentum in the ICX space is reflected in the real-world outcomes already being achieved by the customers that have chosen Vonage as their unified UC and CC partner, including:

My Senior Health Plan

Broadacres Housing

Dunelm

Southern Cross Credit Union

See how Vonage is defining the ICX category with interactive demos of its integrated platform offering at Dreamforce 2026.

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI, and Verification into existing products, workflows, and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully integrated Unified Communications and Contact Center applications are built on the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a Vonage partner, visit vonage.com/partners. To learn more, visit vonage.com.

Copyright 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

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