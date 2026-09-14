Multiple holes planned to follow the Güíntar porphyry system at depth; additional targets advanced at Algodona and Niverengo; widespread late gold-bearing event recognized across GAM

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) (OTCQB: RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at Güíntar, the most advanced target within its Güíntar-Alemán-Margaritas ("GAM") gold-copper-silver project in Antioquia, Colombia (Figure 1).





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Elsewhere at GAM, recent underground sampling at Algodona returned 36 meters at 2.14 g/t gold and 6.95 g/t silver, while reprocessing of historical geophysics at Niverengo has defined a previously untested coincident chargeability and magnetic target.

Recent geological and structural mapping, underground sampling, drill-core resampling and three-dimensional modeling have significantly advanced the Company's understanding of the GAM mineralized system. Importantly, gold-bearing pyrrhotite veins and disseminations are now recognized throughout GAM and are increasingly interpreted as a widespread late hydrothermal flooding event superimposed on the earlier porphyry gold-copper-silver system.

Beyond GAM, Royal Road controls approximately 1,840 km² of mineral titles and applications across its Colombian portfolio. Reconnaissance is underway in the Northern Block, while progress in the Southern Block is enabling the Company to regain access to highly prospective gold and copper targets.

Güíntar drilling

Drilling has commenced from Platform 20, where multiple holes are planned to progressively follow the interpreted mineralized system down-plunge and beneath the limits of previous drilling (Figure 2). The new holes will test down-dip extensions of mineralization encountered in previously drilled holes GUI-DD-013 and GUI-DD-028 (see press releases dated December 14, 2021; and March 18, 2026).

GUI-DD-013 intersected 131 meters at 1.0 g/t AuEq1, equivalent to 1.3% CuEq, including 57 meters at 1.4 g/t gold, 10.2 g/t silver and 0.6% copper.

GUI-DD-028 intersected 176 meters at 1.2 g/t AuEq, equivalent to 1.4% CuEq, including 76 meters at 2.1 g/t gold, 7.9 g/t silver and 0.4% copper, and remained open at depth.

(Not true widths and the Company does not have sufficient information to estimate true widths)

Additional drilling from Platform 19 will test the width and continuity of mineralization across adjacent fault-bound structural blocks (see Figure 2).





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Recent geological and structural work indicates that the Güíntar porphyry system has been locally offset by younger normal and transtensional faulting. These structures are themselves mineralized by the younger pyrrhotite hosted gold-bearing hydrothermal event and are interpreted to reflect late-stage regional uplift and extension associated with renewed magmatic activity and gold mineralization at depth.

The revised model provides a substantially improved framework for targeting both the earlier porphyry system and the younger gold-bearing event.

Multiple targets across GAM

The evolving geological model at Güíntar forms part of a broader cluster of porphyry-related targets across GAM (Figure 3).





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At Alemán, approximately 500 meters northwest of Güíntar, previous drilling intersected 64.5 meters at 1.1 g/t gold and 1.4 g/t silver, including 24 meters at 2.4 g/t gold and 2.7 g/t silver (Not true widths and the Company does not have sufficient information to estimate true widths; see press release June 28, 2022). A second, deeper hole returned 25 meters at 0.7 g/t gold (see press release September 29, 2025). Recent structural mapping has identified additional mineralized structures for future testing.

Work is also continuing at Venadera and Margaritas, where mapping, sampling and geophysics are refining additional porphyry, skarn, carbonate-base-metal and structurally controlled gold targets.

Algodona and Niverengo

Recent continuous rock-chip sampling from exposures in two artisanal workings at Algodona returned 36 meters at 2.14 g/t gold and 6.95 g/t silver, together with a second interval of 11 meters at 1.49 g/t gold (the reported lengths represent the sampling lines and true widths have not been established). Historical drilling around the margins of the interpreted Algodona target returned 42 meters at 0.7 g/t gold, including 18 meters at 1.1 g/t gold, and 16 meters at 0.8 g/t gold, including 10 meters at 1.0 g/t gold. A separate six-meter interval returned 1.2 g/t gold silver (Not true widths and the Company does not have sufficient information to estimate true widths). The historical holes intersected diorite, garnet-bearing calc-silicate and skarn alteration, porphyry-style quartz and magnetite-bearing veins and later pyrrhotite-bearing veins. Integration of drilling, underground sampling and geophysical data supports the interpretation of a concealed intrusive-hydrothermal center surrounded by mineralized skarn that remains inadequately tested.

At Niverengo, reprocessing of historical induced-polarization data has identified an untested chargeability anomaly of greater than 40 mV/V, coincident at depth with a pronounced magnetic susceptibility high (Figure 3). Previous drilling was completed principally outside the core of the coincident target. Holes drilled progressively toward it encountered increasing densities of disseminated pyrrhotite and more strongly developed calc-silicate and skarn alteration. The Company plans to test Niverengo as part of the GAM exploration program.

Widespread late gold-bearing event

Pyrrhotite-bearing veins and disseminations occur throughout GAM, including at Güíntar, Alemán, Niverengo and Algodona. The Company recently completed selective resampling of pyrrhotite-bearing veins from historical drill core at Güíntar and Niverengo. The veins range from less than one centimeter to approximately 80 centimeters in width and had previously been incorporated within broader one-meter sample intervals.

A total of 21 selectively sampled pyrrhotite-bearing veins returned gold values ranging from 0.15 to 69.5 g/t Au, with a median grade of 1.17 g/t Au. Of these samples, 17 returned at least 0.5 g/t Au, 11 returned at least 1.0 g/t Au and four returned at least 5.0 g/t Au. Silver values ranged from 1.37 to 22.2 g/t and copper values from 0.05% to 0.71% (samples were selected on the basis of the presence of pyrrhotite-bearing veins and are not representative of the overall grade of mineralization on the property).

The results confirm a consistent association between late gold and the pyrrhotite-bearing assemblage. Its widespread distribution across GAM suggests that the younger gold mineralization may represent a broad (uplift-related) hydrothermal flooding event rather than a series of isolated veins. Because pyrrhotite produces a strong magnetic response, its distribution also provides an important exploration vector toward concealed intrusive-hydrothermal centers at depth within GAM.

Advancing the broader Colombian portfolio

Royal Road controls approximately 1,840 km² of mineral titles and applications across two major exploration blocks in Colombia (Figure 4).





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In the Northern Block, regional reconnaissance has commenced across the Company's Middle Cauca Belt portfolio. Initial field programs have been completed at Cangrejo and Ebéjico, with follow-up work advancing at other priority areas including La Merced (Figures 5 and 6). At La Merced, historical exploration identified porphyritic intrusive rocks with sericitic alteration, quartz-vein stockworks and hydrothermal brecciation. Channel sampling along approximately 140 meters of road-cut returned an average grade of 1 g/t gold. The quoted distance represents the sampled traverse and should not be interpreted as a continuous mineralized interval or true width.





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In the Southern Block, Royal Road is advancing engagement with government, communities and other stakeholders in Cauca and Nariño with the objective of progressively reopening these highly prospective areas to systematic exploration. Recent engagement is focused on establishing the access arrangements, consultation processes and local relationships required to support responsible field exploration across the Company's extensive title and application portfolio.

"Our objective at Güíntar is to advance the known system toward a maiden mineral resource while continuing to demonstrate the broader discovery potential of GAM" said Dr. Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "Beyond GAM, we are advancing exploration across our Northern Block and, importantly, working toward renewed access to our gold and copper portfolio in southern Colombia, which we believe is of exceptional quality."

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Road Minerals Limited and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only on the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures. Drill core and saw-cut channel samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after four acid digestion. Soil samples are sieved to -200 mesh and analyzed for Gold by fire assay and ICP AES and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after aqua regia digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse blanks, coarse and pulp duplicate samples. Surface samples have been prepared in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Colombia and analyses have been completed in ALS Chemex Lima.

1 Gold/Copper equivalent calculation assumes USD $4300/oz gold and $65/oz silver and $5.20/lb copper and 90% recovery for all metals

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