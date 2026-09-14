Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel flooring materials retailer, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on September 29-30, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference website at https://lythampartners.com/fall2026/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/AJ2V3lx3DYr. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2026invreg/.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) is an expanding omnichannel flooring materials retailer, specializing in Pro Centers-strategic distribution hubs designed to serve professional contractors and trades. The Company is actively scaling its footprint through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, driving efficiency and market expansion. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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