EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax and CEPI Enter Agreement to Utilize CEPI Centralised Laboratory Network to Support GEO-MVA Phase 3 Trial



14.09.2026 / 14:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Independent Evaluation Supports GEO-MVA Pivotal Phase 3 Program Advances GeoVax's Strategy to Expand and Diversify MVA Vaccine Supply ATLANTA, GA - September 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against high consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) providing GeoVax access to clinical trial sample testing services through the CEPI Centralised Laboratory Network in support of its planned pivotal GEO-MVA Phase 3 immune-bridging study. The agreement represents an important step in the continued development of GEO-MVA, GeoVax's MVA-based vaccine candidate targeting mpox and smallpox. It provides access to independent laboratory testing using standardized assays and reporting procedures established through CEPI's global laboratory infrastructure. CEPI's network is the largest global group of laboratories dedicated to harmonizing the immunological assessment of vaccines in development against infectious diseases with epidemic and pandemic potential. With network scientists assessing clinical trial samples using the same methods and validated assays, the possibility of variability in trial readouts is minimized, helping researchers and regulators consistently evaluate vaccine performance in clinical trials. For GeoVax, the agreement also supports a broader strategic objective: building independent scientific evidence necessary to establish GEO-MVA as a potential additional source of MVA-based mpox vaccine supply at a time when outbreaks and preparedness requirements continue to demonstrate the importance of resilient, diversified vaccine capacity. GeoVax expects to initiate its approximately 500-participant pivotal Phase 3 immune-bridging study in the fourth quarter of 2026, with results expected in mid-2027. Recent global mpox outbreaks have underscored the risks of constrained vaccine supply and the importance of expanding MVA vaccine capacity. GeoVax believes sustainable preparedness will increasingly require not only adequate vaccine stockpiles, but also multiple qualified sources of supply and manufacturing capacity capable of serving different regions of the world. "Independent evaluation is an important step toward building confidence in GEO-MVA among regulators, public-health organizations, governments and potential strategic partners," said David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax. "Our agreement with CEPI provides access to a highly respected global laboratory network capable of testing and characterizing immune responses associated with GEO-MVA." Dodd continued, "But the larger objective extends beyond development of another mpox vaccine. The global preparedness community needs resilient MVA supply. We believe that the data produced by CEPI's network could pave the way for an additional qualified supply source of mpox vaccine supply if we are successful in testing and licensure, reducing dependence on a single manufacturing infrastructure and ultimately enabling production capacity that can be deployed closer to the populations it is intended to protect." Independent Evaluation Supporting an Expanded-Source Strategy Under the agreement, clinical samples provided by GeoVax will be evaluated through the CEPI Centralised Laboratory Network using assays specific to orthopoxviruses, the family of viruses to which mpox and smallpox belong. The independent nature of the testing is particularly important as GeoVax advances GEO-MVA toward its pivotal Phase 3 study. Results generated through CEPI's laboratory network will provide independently generated and standardized immunological data that will inform GeoVax's ongoing clinical development and future regulatory interactions. "CEPI's Centralised Laboratory Network was set up during the COVID-19 pandemic to help reduce clinical testing differences that can emerge from independent laboratory review to instead ensure easy access and alignment to key data that could support vaccine approvals" said Dr Amy Shurtleff, Director of Laboratory Research and Innovation Department at CEPI. "It has rapidly expanded since then, with vaccine developers around the world using the service to evaluate thousands of their samples produced during trials of promising vaccine candidates against other deadly pathogens, including mpox. Our new agreement with GeoVax enables the company to access validated, high-quality mpox testing tools that could fast-track its promising GEO-MVA mpox vaccine through development and give the world further options to fight this harmful, recurring disease." The agreement also provides a framework under which CEPI may share anonymized summaries of sample-testing results with the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and others to further CEPI's mission to transform the world's response to epidemic and pandemic threats, including diseases like mpox. GeoVax will cover the full testing costs associated with the research carried out by CEPI's Centralised Laboratory Network. CEPI has not provided specific funding for the development of GEO-MVA. About GEO-MVA GEO-MVA is GeoVax's Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine being developed for protection against mpox and smallpox. Following Scientific Advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), GeoVax is pursuing an immune-bridging development strategy that is intended to compare immune responses generated by GEO-MVA with those generated by the licensed MVA-BN comparator. GeoVax is developing GEO-MVA to expand global access to MVA vaccine supply, scalable production capabilities, and a capital-efficient regulatory pathway. The Company believes GEO-MVA has the potential to become an important strategic preparedness asset by providing governments and international public health organizations with an additional, reliable source of MVA vaccine to support biosecurity and orthopoxvirus preparedness. About CEPI and the Centralised Laboratory Network CEPIis an innovative partnership between public, private,philanthropicand civilorganisations. Its mission is to accelerate the development of vaccines and other biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats so they can be accessible to all people in need. Central toCEPI's pandemic-beating plan is the'100 Days Mission' to develop safe, effective and accessible vaccines against new threats in just 100 days. CEPI is seeking $2.5 billion to execute CEPI 3.0, its 2027-2031 strategy which will systematically reduce the likelihood, impact and cost of epidemics and pandemics by driving the 100 Days Mission towards an operational reality. Learn more at CEPI.net . The Centralised Laboratory Network focuses on the assessment of vaccines against CEPI's priority list of pathogens including Lassa, Nipah, mpox, MERS, Ebola, Chikungunya, Rift Valley fever and COVID-19. Laboratory members also support testing of vaccines for other viral threats with epidemic or pandemic potential, like Marburg, and are on standby to help fast-track the assessment of vaccine candidates against a Disease X - a novel or as-of-yet unidentified pathogen. To date, the network has served over 60 vaccine developers to assess their vaccine candidates at all stages of developments, processing over 120,000 samples. CEPI's Centralised Laboratory Network members are listed here . Laboratories are selected to join the network based on their capacity, experience and scientific expertise in testing clinical samples using high-quality systems. Since its launch in 2020, CEPI has provided up to US $59 million to fund capability building and collect immunogenicity data in the network. Data produced by members of the network is sent back to the vaccine developer. Neither CEPI nor the laboratory who assessed the samples owns the data. About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, an investigational Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words "believe," "look forward to," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220 Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.





14.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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