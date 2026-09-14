HTX Advances Pakistan Market Entry Through Regulatory Engagement and Community Outreach

Exchange holds two community AMAs and an X Space with Pakistani users as it moves through the country's new licensing framework

APIA, Samoa, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, last week held two community AMA sessions and an X Space with users and influencers in Pakistan. The events were part of a broader effort to build a long-term, regulated presence in one of South Asia's fastest-growing digital asset markets.

The sessions were intended to introduce the platform to local users and to open direct channels with Pakistan's crypto community. They follow a series of regulatory steps HTX has taken in the country over recent months, reflecting the exchange's commitment to entering Pakistan through its formal licensing process rather than treating it as a short-term market.

Regulatory Progress Under the PVARA Framework

HTX is one of the first two global exchanges to receive a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA). The certificate allows the exchange to proceed to the next stage of the compliance process, which includes anti-money-laundering registration, the establishment of a local Pakistani entity, and preparation of a full application for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence.

In late August, Pakistan formally issued its regulations for virtual asset services and opened the licence application mechanism, moving the country's oversight of the sector into an implementation phase. HTX is aligning its work with the newly published requirements, continuing to advance the incorporation of its local company, the preparation of its formal licence application, and the build-out of its local compliance framework. The exchange is maintaining ongoing dialogue with the regulator and with local professional advisers to lay the groundwork for operating in the country under the applicable rules.

A Three-Part Approach to the Market

HTX's work in Pakistan is proceeding along three fronts: regulatory compliance, local communication, and user service. The PVARA NOC forms one part of the compliance track. Community AMAs, user education, ongoing dialogue with local users, and outreach to prospective partners serve a different purpose: understanding what Pakistani users actually need from an exchange, from asset security to payment on-ramps and product coverage.

This week's sessions were structured around that goal. Rather than making product announcements, they focused on questions raised by attendees, with HTX representatives addressing how the platform operates, how user assets are protected, and what the exchange's regulatory status in Pakistan currently means in practice.

A Record Built Over Thirteen Years

Many of the questions raised in those sessions come down to a single one: whether HTX has earned users' trust over time. On that measure, the exchange brings a history that few in the industry can match.

HTX has operated continuously since 2013. In an industry where platforms have appeared and disappeared within a single market cycle, it has remained in operation through several, adapting to changing conditions while continuing to serve users across the world. That longevity is not an accident of timing; it reflects an institution that has learned how to manage risk over the long term.

Transparency has been part of that discipline. HTX has published proof-of-reserves reports every month for 47 consecutive months as of September 2026, a practice it maintained through periods when no rule required it and when many of its peers chose not to. Users in Pakistan will find the same reports available to them as to users anywhere else, offering a verifiable account of how the platform holds client assets.

Beneath these commitments sits a mature product range spanning spot, derivatives and earn services, developed and refined over more than a decade. Taken together, HTX's history, its transparency record and the depth of its platform demonstrate an exchange that Pakistani users can assess based on its track record rather than on its promises.

Next Steps

That track record is now extending to Pakistan. HTX said its priorities in the country for the coming period are to continue advancing its licence application, complete its local operational preparations, respond to the security and product questions raised most frequently by users, and refine its content and services on the basis of direct feedback from the Pakistani community.

The exchange added that further community engagement and educational activities will follow as its regulatory work in the country progresses.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

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