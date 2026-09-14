Sol-Ark and OpenSolar Partner to Simplify Solar-Plus-Storage Design for Installers

Partnership enables installers to design, model, and quote Sol-Ark energy storage systems directly within OpenSolar's industry-leading platform.

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Sol-Ark, a leading U.S.-based provider of hybrid inverter and battery energy storage solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with OpenSolar, the world's first free end-to-end platform built to help solar professionals design, sell, and manage projects more efficiently. Through the collaboration, installers can design, model, and generate proposals for Sol-Ark-powered solar-plus-storage systems directly within the OpenSolar platform, streamlining the path from system design to project execution.

The integration gives installers access to Sol-Ark's portfolio of hybrid inverters, battery energy storage solutions, and system configurations inside OpenSolar. Installers can accurately model system performance, evaluate battery backup capabilities, generate professional customer proposals, and deliver optimized residential and commercial energy solutions, all within a single workflow.

"As demand for resilient, energy-independent power solutions continues to grow, installers need technology that removes friction from every stage of the sales and design process," said David Norman, Director of Product Marketing at Sol-Ark. "By bringing Sol-Ark products into OpenSolar, we're making it easier for installers to create accurate system designs, generate professional proposals, and confidently deliver reliable solar-plus-storage solutions to their customers."

OpenSolar serves thousands of solar professionals around the world, helping companies streamline everything from lead generation and system design to proposal creation and project management. By incorporating Sol-Ark's hybrid inverter and energy storage products into the platform, installers gain access to trusted technologies that simplify system planning while improving speed, accuracy, and customer confidence.

"We're excited to partner with Sol-Ark, a company recognized for its commitment to installer success and innovation in energy storage," said Andrew McGuigan, General Manager, Americas at OpenSolar. "Together, we're providing solar professionals with a more seamless way to design, quote, and deploy high-performance solar-plus-storage systems, helping them serve customers more efficiently and grow their businesses."

The partnership brings together OpenSolar's leading design and proposal platform with Sol-Ark's hybrid inverter and battery energy storage technology to create a more efficient installer experience. By simplifying system design, proposal generation, and project planning, the collaboration helps installers reduce complexity, improve productivity, and accelerate the deployment of resilient energy solutions for homeowners and businesses.

The enhanced Sol-Ark product integration within OpenSolar is available for proposal generation on their platform now. Installers can learn more by visiting www.sol-ark.com or www.opensolar.com.

To help installers get the most out of the new integration, Sol-Ark will host an upcoming webinar on Sol-Ark University on September 15 at 11 a.m. CT. The session will provide an overview of the Sol-Ark and OpenSolar integration and show installers how the platform can help streamline solar-plus-storage system design and proposal generation.

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark is a global energy technology company specializing in hybrid inverter and battery energy storage solutions for residential and commercial applications. Designed for resilience, flexibility, and intelligent energy management, Sol-Ark products help homeowners, businesses, and installers maximize the value of solar and battery storage while achieving greater energy independence. Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Sol-Ark serves customers through an extensive network of distributors, installers, EPCs, and technology partners.

About OpenSolar

OpenSolar is the world's leading free solar software platform, enabling solar professionals to design, sell, and manage projects through a single integrated solution. By providing powerful software at no cost to installers, OpenSolar helps accelerate the global adoption of clean energy while empowering businesses to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

Media Contacts:

Sol-Ark Public Relations

Email: media@sol-ark.com

Phone: +1 (972) 575-8875

Website: www.sol-ark.com

OpenSolar Media Relations

Caitlin Ross-Haine

caitlin@opensolar.com

SOURCE: Sol-Ark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sol-ark-and-opensolar-partner-to-simplify-solar-plus-storage-design-for-installe-1213329