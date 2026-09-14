Thomas Pane, MD: Dr. Thomas Pane Obtains Hospital Privileges at Holy Cross in Fort Lauderdale

Double board-certified plastic surgeon adds a hospital-based surgical option for patients whose medical circumstances call for one.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Dr. Thomas Pane , a double board-certified plastic surgeon practicing in Palm Beach Gardens, has obtained hospital privileges at Holy Cross in Fort Lauderdale. The privileges allow him to perform procedures in a hospital setting when a patient's individual circumstances or medical needs make a hospital more appropriate than an office-based surgical facility or an ambulatory surgery center.

The privileges add to the settings already available to Dr. Pane. He performs procedures at an outpatient surgery center with on-site nursing and anesthesia staff and private recovery areas, and now has the option of a hospital setting when a patient's health history or the scope of the planned procedure calls for it.

Dr. Thomas Pane is a board-certified plastic surgeon with an office located in West Palm Beach

What Hospital Privileges Involve

Hospital privileges are granted through credentialing, a review conducted by a hospital's medical staff office. The review examines a physician's medical education, residency and fellowship training, board certification, state licensure, professional references, and record of clinical practice. Physicians are also re-credentialed periodically to maintain their privileges.

Privileges are also specific rather than general. A surgeon is approved for a defined scope of procedures based on documented training and experience.

Dr. Pane continues to practice independently through Thomas Pane, MD, Plastic Surgery , located on Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. Consultations, preoperative planning, and follow-up visits continue to take place there regardless of where a given procedure is performed. Holy Cross, a member of Trinity Health, is a full-service, non-profit Catholic teaching hospital that has served Broward County since 1955.

Matching the Setting to the Patient

Elective plastic surgery is commonly performed in accredited office-based surgical suites and ambulatory surgery centers. Both are commonly used for appropriately selected patients undergoing elective procedures and can offer advantages in scheduling, privacy, and continuity with a familiar surgical team.

Certain circumstances can change that assessment. A patient with a significant cardiac or pulmonary history, a bleeding or clotting disorder, a body mass index outside what an outpatient facility is equipped to manage, or a complex revision may be better served in a hospital, where anesthesia support, intensive care, blood banking, and inpatient monitoring are available if they become necessary. The length and complexity of a procedure, whether procedures are being combined, and whether postoperative monitoring may be needed can also influence the choice of surgical setting.

Access to Holy Cross allows the setting to follow the patient. When a candidate's medical history calls for more support than an outpatient facility is designed to provide, Dr. Pane can evaluate whether the procedure can be performed safely in a hospital and plan the case there. The determination is made during the consultation and preoperative workup, not on the day of surgery. Medical history, current medications, prior operations, and the scope of the planned procedure all factor into where the operation is scheduled.

Breast, Body, and Facial Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens

Dr. Pane's practice covers aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. Breast augmentation is among the most frequently requested breast procedures . It can add size and fullness, restore volume after pregnancy or weight change, and improve balance between the breasts, with the plan built around a patient's proportions and goals.

Body procedures at the practice center on tummy tuck, liposuction, Brazilian butt lift, and mommy makeover. A tummy tuck can improve abdominal contour by tightening the abdominal wall and removing excess skin. Liposuction addresses localized fat, and a Brazilian butt lift uses a patient's own fat to add shape to the buttocks. A mommy makeover brings several of these together to address changes after pregnancy. Facial surgery centers on facelift, which softens the lines and laxity that develop along the face and neck with age. These longer and combined cases are also where the choice of surgical setting is weighed most carefully.

Patients travel to the Palm Beach Gardens office from across Palm Beach County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties and beyond. The practice offers dedicated support for patients traveling in from out of town.

Training and Credentials

Dr. Pane earned his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. His postgraduate training began with a five-year general surgery residency at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, an affiliate of Tufts University School of Medicine. He later completed two years of plastic surgery training at Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University, serving as chief resident during his final year.

He received American Board of Surgery certification in 2003 and also holds certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery. The National Board of Physicians and Surgeons has certified him in both surgery and plastic surgery. Dr. Pane began practicing in Newport, Rhode Island, before relocating to South Florida in 2006. His peer-reviewed publications have addressed liposuction/Brazilian butt lift (BBL), burn management, vascular complications, and preoperative evaluation in transplant surgery.

Dr. Pane shares educational videos on procedures, candidacy, and common misconceptions through his Instagram account.

About Thomas Pane, MD, Plastic Surgery

Thomas Pane, MD, Plastic Surgery is located at 4360 Northlake Boulevard, Suite 106, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The practice provides aesthetic plastic surgery of the face, breast, and body, with treatment planning based on each patient's anatomy, goals, and medical history. Prospective patients can contact the practice or call to schedule a consultation.

Contact Information

Dr. Thomas Pane

4360 Northlake Boulevard, Suite 106

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Phone: 561-422-4116

acplasticsurg.com

SOURCE: Thomas Pane, MD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-thomas-pane-obtains-hospital-privileges-at-holy-cross-in-fort-lau-1219873