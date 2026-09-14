Kolter Homes: Great Egret Clubhouse Highlights Resort-Style Living at L'Ambiance at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens

L'Ambiance at Avenir combines resort-style amenities with flexible new home opportunities in Palm Beach Gardens.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Homebuyers exploring new construction homes in Palm Beach Gardens with resort-style amenities can find a lifestyle-centered experience at L'Ambiance at Avenir by Kolter Homes, a home builder in South Florida, where residents enjoy access to the Great Egret Clubhouse, a 28,000 square-foot amenity destination within the Avenir master-planned community.

The Great Egret Clubhouse brings together fitness, recreation, dining, wellness and social spaces in one setting, giving residents more ways to enjoy everyday life close to home. A morning might begin with a workout or game of pickleball, continue with lunch or time by the pool and end with dinner or cocktails with friends.

For buyers comparing new home communities in Palm Beach Gardens with clubhouse amenities, that connection between home and lifestyle can be an important part of the overall decision.

A Resort-Style Clubhouse Experience

The clubhouse includes a 24/7 fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio and a large indoor sports complex. Outdoor recreation includes 12 pickleball courts, nine tennis courts, a full-sized basketball court and an open play field.

Residents can also enjoy massage rooms, a nail salon, saunas, steam rooms and locker facilities. Outdoors, a resort-style pool with beach entry and spa, separate lap pool, hammocks, cabanas with daybeds and an expansive outdoor dining area provide multiple settings for swimming, relaxing and spending time together.

Dining is equally integrated into the clubhouse experience. Residents and their guests can enjoy a full-service restaurant, meet for drinks in the lobby lounge or gather at indoor and outdoor bar areas. Card rooms, lounges, an outdoor party pavilion, teen room and playground create additional spaces for neighbors, family members and guests to connect.

Rather than functioning as a collection of separate amenities, the Great Egret Clubhouse supports the rhythm of daily life, allowing residents to move naturally from fitness and recreation to dining, relaxation and social time throughout the day.

"The Great Egret Clubhouse adds another dimension to the experience at L'Ambiance at Avenir by giving residents so many ways to enjoy their time close to home," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President of Kolter Homes. "From staying active and relaxing by the pool to sharing a meal or spending time with neighbors, these spaces were thoughtfully planned to support the way residents want to live every day."

Eight Floorplans With Personalization Opportunities

The lifestyle experience is complemented by a diverse collection of homes at L'Ambiance at Avenir, where Kolter Homes offers eight thoughtfully designed floorplans ranging from two to six bedrooms.

The collection gives homebuyers a variety of layouts designed around different household needs, entertaining preferences and everyday routines. Buyers also have opportunities to personalize their home with structural and design choices that can include options such as extended garages, bonus rooms and other flexible spaces, depending on the selected floorplan.

These choices allow homeowners to shape the home around how they plan to use it, whether that means adding space for guests, creating more room for storage or expanding areas for recreation and gathering.

Move-In Ready Homes for a Faster Path Home

For buyers who want the benefits of a new construction home in Palm Beach Gardens without the typical build timeline, L'Ambiance at Avenir also offers Move-In Ready Homes.

Kolter Homes' Move-In Ready Homes are professionally designed with popular finishes and options selected by the company's design team. Because the homes are already underway or completed, buyers can benefit from a quicker move-in process while still enjoying the advantages of a newly built home.

Move-In Ready pricing is all-inclusive, covering the selected finishes, features and final touches included in the home. This gives buyers a clearer understanding of the completed home while providing a more streamlined path from purchase to move-in.

The combination of personalized to-be-built opportunities and professionally designed Move-In Ready Homes gives buyers greater flexibility when searching for single-family homes in Palm Beach Gardens. Those who want to customize their home can explore the eight floorplans and available personalization choices, while buyers with a shorter timeline can consider available homes that are closer to completion.

Life at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens

Avenir is a master-planned community in Palm Beach Gardens where residential neighborhoods and recreation come together within a broader South Florida setting. The Great Egret Clubhouse serves Avenir's western neighborhoods and creates a central destination for residents who value fitness, dining, outdoor recreation, wellness and social connection close to home.

Kolter Homes is an award-winning homebuilder creating thoughtfully designed communities across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Southeast.

Homebuyers interested in new construction homes for sale in Palm Beach Gardens can explore eight thoughtfully designed floorplans, available Move-In Ready homes, personalization opportunities and the Great Egret Clubhouse at L'Ambiance at Avenir, a new home community in Palm Beach Gardens.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/great-egret-clubhouse-highlights-resort-style-living-at-lambiance-at-avenir-in-palm-bea-1209487