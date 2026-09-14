Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF) a leader in ultra-light, high-performance composite materials, is pleased to announce its participation in the Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, taking place September 28-29, 2026, at the Parq Hotel & Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia. CEO Sage Berryman and CFO Zhe Choo will present at 9am PT on September 29th and outline the patent-protected, ultra-strong, lightweight, and recyclable composite material designed to replace traditional heavy fabrics in outdoor, marine, industrial gear and various other sectors. Management will present an overview of the Company's business, recent operational and financial milestones, growth strategy and outlook. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Investors interested in meeting with ALUULA Composites Inc. during the conference are encouraged to contact Smallcap Discoveries to arrange a one-on-one meeting. A replay of the ALUULA Composites Inc. presentation will be available to interested investors at the conclusion of the conference.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is one of Canada's leading independent small-cap investment communities, dedicated to identifying high-quality, under-followed public companies with long-term growth potential. Through independent research, educational content, premium membership services and its annual investor conference, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with emerging Canadian businesses and supports the continued development of Canada's public small-cap market.

About ALUULA Composites Inc.

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high-performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

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